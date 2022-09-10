Netflix‘s Umbrella Academy Season 3 was a rollercoaster of emotions. The Hargreeves family somehow got bigger in their third apocalyptic event, giving them a lot of emotional baggage to deal with. Every character had their ways of dealing with it, but the season ultimately ended in a way that left most of them unsatisfied. After the bizarre finale, we decided to do some digging and check out some of the wildest Umbrella Academy Season 4 fan theories ahead of the show’s finale.

DC Fans Want Elliot Page to Replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Allison’s fractured Mirror

During the course of Umbrella Academy Season 3, Allison went through the most circumstances, unravelling her emotions in ways that came as a shock to many fans. Some of her actions seemed outright villainous and we found a theory that could explain the sudden change. It was established that her emotional distress was already quite high after discovering that her daughter didn’t exist anymore. However, she wasn’t completely “off the rails” until a certain incident that seemed minor at the time, but looking back, it might have been the catalyst for Allison taking things too far.

In Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 4, Allison uses her powers on herself by looking in a mirror. This event likely created a fracture between her actual personality and her powers, making her mind torn between different states at once. “I heard a rumor you were happy” is something that would at least make any other person experience a false sense of happiness at least for a while. However, with the self-infliction of that rumour, Allison might have just given herself the perfect recipe for her line-crossing actions. Essentially, that mirror incident might have caused a stronger obsession within Allison to find happiness by any means necessary.

This fan theory will be fun to see explored in Umbrella Academy Season 4 as it could give Allison fans an understandable reason behind her questionable behaviour. It’s an interesting coincidence that this year, we also saw the Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness going through a similar character arc to get her kids back.

Fans Want Aidan Gallagher To Be DC’s Next Robin

Reginald and Allison’s deal

If there’s one thing that always seems to happen in The Umbrella Academy, it’s that characters tend to have the best and worst time of their lives depending on the timeline. Admittedly, Season 2 was basically the closest thing to everyone being happy, but sadly that all had to change due to yet another apocalypse. Allison’s struggle with the Umbrella Academy Season 3 timeline is perhaps the worst we’ve seen from one of the Hargreeves kids. Her reaction was definitely off the rails, but by the end of the season, she seemed to have things figured out thanks to a deal with Reginald, their complicated alien dad.

Before the season finale, we were teased with a conversation between Reggie and Allison, but the details were never revealed. Instead, we can pick up the pieces and deduce that there was an agreement to rewrite the timeline in a way that left Allison and Reginald satisfied. This is supported by the scene of Allison getting her daughter back and even Ray, her husband from the 60s. Meanwhile, Reginald has a new tower where he watches the city standing next to a woman we can assume to be Abigail.

As for every other character, their lives are not exactly given thought regarding the fine details. Sure, they are all alive, but they are also left without any powers or idea of what was going on. Allison must have had Reggie execute his plan on the condition that he would only bring back the original members of the Umbrella Academy. That explains why Sloane doesn’t return with Luther even though she was with the others at the Hotel Oblivion.

Sloane’s whereabouts

In continuation of the previous Umbrella Academy fan theory, we need to talk about Sloane. Luther’s wife might have been a new addition for Season 3, but her relevance was solidified with the screen time and emotional value she provided for #1.

After all the turmoil and distress he’s been through, Luther has always managed to be a positive figure for his family. Yet this season felt like the first time he got some love. Unfortunately, Sloane was seemingly wiped from the universe after the mysterious timeline reset that we ended on. All hope is not lost and there’s a chance that Sloane is still out there somewhere.

The only problem for Luther and Sloane’s relationship could be down to her memory of their relationship being erased. Even worse, she might already have a significant other in this new timeline. If things are not written for yet another depressing Luther arc, we might see them find each other and fall in love again, proving that Luther finally found his twin flame in Sloane.

Lila’s pregnancy is erased

This heartbreaking theory sets Diego and Lila up for a disappointing start to their life in a new timeline. After the time-travelling shenanigans of Diego and Lila’s relationship, one thing that has remained consistent is the inconsistent nature of their intertwined lives. From Lila deceiving him with a fake son to Diego losing and regaining his fingers, it wouldn’t be out of tone for this series to give Diego a reason to get involved in whatever time heist the Hargreeves concoct for season 4. Erasing his baby will mirror what Allison had to go through in the newest season, showing some moral parallels.

Diego going after Allison will be pretty sad but interesting to see. Sure, the little sibling arguments have been fun, but the stakes are more personal than ever, so fans can only hope to see everything resolved before the final episodes of the show.

Hannibal Season 4: Will Netflix Revive The Series?

Allison didn’t lose her powers

If you watched the end of the last season closely, you would have noticed that Allison was the only Hargreeves sibling that didn’t step on the platform that drained their energies. Because of this, it is easy to see how she might be careless enough to influence this perfect life of hers for the worse. After all, she has crossed many of her moral lines, so she might feel unbeatable, creating her ultimate downfall.

What are your thoughts on these Umbrella Academy Season 4 fan theories?