Scott Pilgrim vs. the World sported a great cast and had an even better storyline. Released in 2010, the film has aged into a cult classic. Furthermore, the comic-book and video-game style approach was taken with the film aged quite well, making for an entertaining watch even today. The movie follows the story of Scott Pilgrim, an emotionally stunted and hilariously oblivious 23-year-old guy in his endeavours to win over Ramona Flowers. He is tasked with defeating her seven evil exes before he can pursue a relationship with Ramona.

Furthermore, the film has some interesting undertones, such as the entire film being a villain redemption arc for Scott. This may sound absurd, but Ramona points out that he is another evil ex waiting to happen. This is true as he is pretty selfish throughout the film, especially where his girlfriend, Knives Chau, is concerned. He essentially cheats on her as he tries to court Ramona despite countless pieces of advice that he should break up with Knives before doing so. Further, it is often emphasized that Knives is a teenager, making Scott a cradle robber. With all this in mind, the film makes for a great watch, and it begs the question of where the Scott Pilgrim cast is now following their roles in this movie.

RELATED: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World 2: Is It Too Late For A Sequel?

Many of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast members went on to become incredibly successful. In addition, the film saw many actors who are now quite well-known for their roles in other larger projects. An excellent example is how two former cast members are now major stars in Marvel, playing important roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, without further ado, here is a list of actors from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and what they are currently up to:

The Cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

1. Michael Cera – Scott Pilgrim

As the leading member of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast, Michael Cera played the leading role of Scott Pilgrim. He did a fantastic job encapsulating the main character’s awkward, quirky, and absent-minded nature. The Canadian actor went on to star in some large-budget productions following his role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, such as Magic Mike (2012), This is the End (2013), Sausage Party (2016), Lemon (2016), The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Molly’s Game (2017), Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) and the upcoming Barbie (2023) film with a role yet to be announced.

He also saw roles in popular television shows such as Arrested Development, Veronica Mars, The Simpsons, and Twin Peaks. In addition, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Lobby Hero (2018) alongside Chris Evans, another member of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Always Play the Same Character

2. Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Ramona Flowers

Starring as Scott Pilgrim’s new love interest, Ramon Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead did well in bringing the edgy and free-spirited girl to life. Ramona is an Amazon delivery girl who changes her hair colour like she changes socks and is an enormous tea enthusiast. She also has a league of evil exes who deters her from dating anyone new. And following her role as Ramona Flowers, Winstead went on to star in films such as The Thing (2011), Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012), A Good Day to Die Hard (2013), 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), Gemini Man (2019) and most recently Birds of Prey (2020).

Winstead also saw roles in popular tv series such as Love, Death & Robots in 2019. The actress won multiple awards for her roles in the above-listed films and was nominated for even more. And her most recent win was at the Saturn Awards for Best Actress in 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) in 2017.

3. Ellen Wong – Knives Chau

Ellen Wong stars as Knives Chau, Scott’s happy-go-lucky 17-year-old high school girlfriend who is somewhat obsessed with him. Unfortunately, Scott cheats on her with Ramona, and she has a complete turn-around in her personality, going dark and wanting to fight his new girl. Since then, the Canadian Actress has starred in films such as Silent Night (2012) and The Circle (2017). She also starred in popular tv series such as The Carrie Diaries (2013 – 2014), Dark Matter (2016 – 2017), and GLOW (2017 – 2019). In addition, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Scream Awards for her role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010).

4. Kieran Culkin – Wallace Wells

Starring as Wallace Wells, Kieran Culkin plays the role of Scott’s roommate, who offers the main character consistent good advice, especially regarding his love life. Culkin’s most famous role was as Fuller McCallister in Home Alone (1990), and the star went on to see roles in Movie 43 (2013), wherein he was nominated for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Screen Combo. He also starred in Quitters (2015), Wiener-Dog (2016), and No Sudden Move (2021). In addition, he plays Roman Roy in the ongoing series Succession (2018 – present) and has played Dennis Ziegler in This is Our Youth play from 2012 – 2014.

RELATED: HBO’s Succession – A Full List of Cast & Characters

5. Alison Pill – Kim Pine

Alison Pill starred as Kim Pine, Scott’s first girlfriend and drummer for their band, Bob-Omb. Pill brings Kim’s cynical and sarcastic personality to life on the big screen. Having started as a child actress, Pill later went on to star in various movies, the most popular being Midnight in Paris (2011), Goon (2011), To Rome with Love (2012), Snowpiercer (2013), Cooties (2014), Hail, Caesar! (2016), Vice (2018), and most recently, All My Puny Sorrows (2022). She also starred in American Horror Story: Cult, Star Trek: Picard and Them (2021). She was nominated for multiple awards and most recently won Best Actress in a Canadian Film at the Vancouver Film Critics Circle Award for her role in All My Puny Sorrows in 2022.

6. Anna Kendrick – Stacey Pilgrim

As one of the more recognizable names of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast, Anna Kendrick played Stacey Pilgrim, Scott’s younger sister in the film. She works at the Second Cup and has a love of gossip. She offers Scott advice and considers herself to be the older sibling. Kendrick, since then, has amassed numerous accolades, with her most notable being an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Tony Award. She went on to star in popular films such as the Twilight franchise (2008 – 2011), the Pitch Perfect trilogy (2012 – 2017) as the main character, Into the Woods (2014), Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016), Trolls (2016), A Simple Favour (2018), Trolls World Tour (2020), and most recently Alice, Darling (2022) with an upcoming role in both Self Reliance (2023) and The Dating Game (2024).

7. Mark Webber – Stephen Stills

Starring as Stephen Stills, one of Scott’s friends and the lead singer-guitarist for Sex Bob-Omb, Mark Webber played the neurotic and irritable character well. The actor went on to direct films such as The End of Love (2014), The Ever After (2014), Flesh and Blood (2017), and The Place of No Words (2019). These are all films he also starred in. Other films he starred in include 13 Sins (2014), Jessabelle (2014), Uncanny (2015), and Antibirth (2016). He also saw recurring roles in television series such as SMILF.

8. Johnny Simmons – Neil

Neil is a fan of the Sex Bob-Omb and later joins the band, taking Scott’s place. As a friend of Scott’s, he is played by Johnny Simmons, a former actor who saw his last role in the 2017 hit series Girl Boss as Shane. He starred in other films, such as Jennifer’s Body (2009), alongside Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox before joining the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He also saw roles in 21 Jump Street (2012), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), Dreamland (2016), and most recently, The Late Bloomer in 2016.

9. Aubrey Plaza – Julie Powers

Playing a side character as Julie Powers in the film, Aubrey Plaza still does an excellent job of bringing the character to life. Julie Powers works with Stacey Pilgrim at Second Cup and is another person who offers Scott advice. Plaza starred in films such as 10 Years (2011), From Up on Poppy Hill (2013), The End of Love (2013), Monsters University (2013), Dirty Grandpa (2016), Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016), Child’s Play (2019), and most recently Emily the Criminal (2022). Her most notable tv series roles include Eska in The Legend of Korra, Nocturna in SpongeBob SquarePants, Cat Adams in Criminal Minds, Amahl Farouk in Legion, and Harper Spiller in HBO’s The White Lotus.

The Exes

1. Brie Larson – Envy Adams

Starring as Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Envy Adams, Brie Larson is one of the more notable stars from the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast. She plays a relatively minor role in the film as Envy Adams but gained traction as one of the more recognizable names in the industry due to her role as Captain Marvel in the MCU. The American actress has received accolades such as an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her most famous films include 21 Jump Street (2012), The Spectacular Now (2013), Room (2015), Kong: Skull Island (2017), Captain Marvel (2019), and most recently, Avengers: Endgame (2019). She also is reprising her role as Captain Marvel in upcoming films such as

Further than that, Larson has made her directorial debut in a feature film called Unicorn Store (2017). She also uses her celebrity status to make a change, being very vocal about various social and political issues. She is an advocate for sexual assault survivors and an activist for gender equality. She also advocates for diversity within the film industry and has called for a broader representation of minority voices/actors.

2. Satya Bhabha – Matthew Patel

Matthew Patel is Ramona’s first evil ex-boyfriend and is played by Satya Bhabha. He kills Crash and The Boys in his fight with Scott but ends up being defeated when he gets hit with a cymbal. The actor did a great job with the character and performing Matthew Patel’s song Slick. Bhabha has not starred in much since his role in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. However, he was nominated for the Scream Award for Best Villain, which he shared with the other actors in this list section. He saw some roles in films such as Midnight’s Children (2012), American Dream: The True Story (2014), Miss India America (2015), and most recently, Change in the Air (2018). He also saw minor roles in numerous tv series, such as The Good Wife and NCIS in 2011, New Girl in 2013, Key & Peele in 2015, and Sense8 from 2017 to 2018. Furthermore, he directed two episodes of the 2021 Gossip Girl series.

3. Chris Evans – Lucas Lee

As one of the most famous members of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast, Chris Evans played one of Ramona’s ex-boyfriends, Lucas Lee. Lucas appears as her second ex, an arrogant film star with a group of stunt doubles to fight for him. However, he is crueller than his comic book counterpart and is ultimately defeated by Scott. Evans’ most notable role saw him as Steve Rodgers (Captain America) in various Marvel films set within the MCU. He also made his directorial debut in 2014 with a movie called Before We Go and his Broadway debut in 2018 in Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero.

Sporting an array of awards and nominations, the actor’s most famous films (outside of Marvel) include Snowpiercer (2013), Gifted (2017), Knives Out (2019), Free Guy (2021), Don’t Look Up (2021), The Gray Man (2022), and Lightyear (2022). It is also worth mentioning that Evans is now one of the highest-paid actors in the industry.

4. Brandon Routh – Todd Ingram

Todd Ingram is Ramona’s third evil ex-boyfriend, who Brandon Routh plays. He gains superpowers after becoming a vegan and is defeated when Scott tricks him into drinking regular milk instead of soy. With his most prominent role being Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns, Routh went on to star in 400 Days (2015), Lost in the Pacific (2016), and Anastasia: Once Upon a Time (2020). However, his more notable roles are within television series such as Chuck, Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black-ish, Supergirl, Batwoman, and the upcoming Magic: The Gathering.

5. Mae Whitman – Roxy Ritcher

Played by Mae Whitman, Roxy Ritcher is the fourth evil ex-girlfriend of Ramona whom she dated during her ‘bi-curious phase’. She is the only female ex in the league and is defeated by Scott, with Ramona controlling his movements. Whitman later went on to voice various characters in children’s films with the most prominent being Tinkerbell in multiple films such as Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010), Secret of the Wings (2012), and Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014). She also starred in live-action films such as The Duff (2015), Freaks of Nature (2015), and, most recently, Duck Butter (2018).

Her more popular tv shows and cartoons consist of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DreamWorks Dragons, American Dad!, Dragons: Race to the Edge, DC Super Hero Girls, and Big Mouth. She also voiced popular video game characters like Danielle Sho in the famous 2017 FPS game Prey.

6. Jason Schwartzman – Gideon Gordon Graves

Gideon Gordon Graves is the overarching antagonist of the film as Ramona’s most recent ex-boyfriend and the founder of the League of Ramona’s Evil Ex-Boyfriends. He is her seventh ex and the final boss Scott must defeat to be with Ramona. He is played by Jason Schwartzman. This actor-musician saw roles in films such as Moonrise Kingdom (2012), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), Isle of Dogs (2018), and most recently, The French Dispatch (2021). He was also an executive producer on Mozart in the Jungle (2014 – 2018), an Amazon Prime show. In addition, the actor is set to star in the upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

7. Keita and Shota Saito – Katayanagi Twins

Appearing as Ramona’s fifth and sixth ex-boyfriends, they are twins she dated simultaneously without the other knowing (according to the comic books). In the film, they are played by Keita, and Shota Saito, who appear as Scott’s opponents both in and outside the music competition his band participates in. Unfortunately, the Saito brothers have not starred in many western films since their debut in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010. In fact, their final acting roles were in J-Dramas, released before the Scott Pilgrim movie was released. However, the brothers now have a YouTube channel, and there has yet to be any confirmation on whether they will return to their careers as actors.

Some Honourable Mentions…

Some other Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast members include Bill Hader, who starred as The Voice. His most notable roles are within the ongoing tv series Barry and as the adult version of Richie Tozier in It: Chapter 2 (2019). Nelson Franklin played Comeau and is known for his roles in Black-ish and The Office. Lastly, Erik Knudsen played Crash and went on to star in Scream 4 (2011) and the tv series Continuum (2012 – 2015).

RELATED: Video Game Film Adaptations Are The New Comic Book Movies

Have you seen the latest films of the former Scott Pilgrim vs. the World cast?