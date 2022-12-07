Sony Santa Monica studio has shown us time and time again that they are an impeccable game-creating studio and that they will go to great lengths to create some of the greatest games possible. Year after year, they have delivered, and because of that, we have some of the best PlayStation games ever made. But that’s not all, they also continue to update these games with great new features. Now, thanks to a new update introducing the Photo Mode feature, fans of God of War Ragnarok can snap pics across the Nine Realms.

RELATED: God of War 6: Exciting Theories About The Next Game

Thanks to the God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode, players found Thor’s tooth.

Thor’s Tooth

It’s no secret by now that Kratos takes on many members of the Norse Pantheon in God of War Ragnarok, much like he did throughout the Greek trilogy. Close to the start of the game, Kratos quickly becomes locked in a battle with Thor, the God of Thunder. While exchanging blows, Kratos lands a staggering hit to Thor’s jaw, knocking a tooth straight out of the giant god’s mouth.

Once the fight was done, a player took some poor-quality video footage claiming to have found the fallen tooth on the ground beneath the battle scene. While the quality made it difficult to know for sure, other players claimed to have found the missing tooth using Photo Mode as well, making it all that more possible.

Some comments on the post claim to have heard an audio cue for the tooth landing on the ice right after the blow landed. But, of course, they would have had to listen really closely to hear something so small. Still, if that is the case, it means that Sony Santa Monica is really paying attention to the details in their game.

Thank Goodness For Photo Mode

The mystery has been solved thanks to the power of Photo Mode in God of War Ragnarok. The player saw a gnarly-looking large tooth that was knocked free, possibly from Thor’s jaw. In stunningly clear detail, this confirms that what the players found and heard was Thor’s tooth hitting the ice.

While it is a relatively minor detail, the fact that there is both a visual element and a sound cue means that multiple departments at Sony Santa Monica collaborated to create such a tiny detail to put in the game. Of course, we already knew that the studio paid close attention to details in the game, but going to such lengths to include such a minor detail that the vast majority of players could easily overlook really speaks to the power and integrity of the studio.

The creativity of Sony Santa Monica Studio is honestly astounding. The fact that multiple studio departments would come together to give us such a small detail makes me think that there are tons of other little details in the game that we have all just missed, waiting to be discovered.

RELATED: Did God of War Ragnarok Make Kratos Weaker?

What great details have you found through God of War Ragnarok‘s Photo Mode?