One player was surprised by a glitch within Elden Ring that causes Miquella to awaken early from his egg / cocoon.

Since its release on the 25th of February 2022, Elden Ring quickly rose to great heights in popularity, emerging as one of the most popular titles that have been released in recent years. Its vast open world and well-loved fighting mechanics (like that of Bloodborne and Dark Souls) have players devoting hours upon hours to defeating foes and bosses alike in the game.

Called The Lands Between, the open world of Elden Ring is vast and almost unfathomable, the developers did a great job of creating a beautiful and sinister world. With such a big world, however, there are bound to be a few issues that pop up now and again.

Miquella, The Ever-Youthful God

Along with his twin sister Malenia, Miquella is a god-like figure. These god-like beings are found throughout the game and are called Empyreans, unique beings found only in the Lands Between, treated with reverence by the inhabitants of the world. Their purpose seems to be to contain the power of the Outer Gods, meaning that they are very powerful beings.

Both Miquella and his twin sister have been bewitched at birth, Miquella cursed with eternal youth, and Malenia afflicted with the Scarlet Rot which ravaged her from within and cost her several limbs in the end. Searching for a way to end their curses, Miquella created the Haligtree where he was able to construct a cocoon for himself that would hopefully allow him to grow into adulthood within and break their curses.

It seems that throughout the game he never actually awakens from his cocoon, but slumbers in it in a late game area known as Miquella’s Haligtree, but he is kidnapped by Mohg, the Lord of Blood who moved him to his domain. Although the relationship between the two is of little consequence to the story of the game, it is very interesting.

A remembrance of Mohg, Lord of Blood stated, “Wishing to raise Miquella to full godhood, Mohg wished to become his consort, taking the role of monarch. But no matter how much of his bloody bedchamber he tried to share, he received no response from the young Empyrean.”

The Glitch

Reddit user LoneWolf4247 posted a photo on the Elden Ring subreddit of Miquella awkwardly standing in the middle of his egg / cocoon with his arms jutting out to the sides in a T-pose, with his developing bones and muscle fully visible, but it seems his outer layer of skin hasn’t quite gotten there yet.

Many Elden Ring fans commented on the original post joking about the unfortunate condition that Miquella seems to be in, but it has raised a lot of questions about the character. It appears that the character model is already complete, despite him usually spending the game trapped in his egg / cocoon. This could imply that he might be a difficult and interesting boss that players will have to defeat in a later DLC.

Malenia is an optional boss in Elden Ring and is usually Miquella’s sword and defender while he slumbers. It is possible that by defeating Malenia, players may anger Miquella and awaken him from his slumber as an almost fully grown and powerful god.

Amusing as the bug is, without it we wouldn’t have been able to see the interesting details of what Miquella looks like in the game at present. This begs the question of how much more there is in the game just waiting to be discovered.

Tell us, have you encountered this glitch and seen Elden Ring‘s Miquella awaken from his egg / cocoon?