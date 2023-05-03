Fans of zombie games are still raving about Days Gone, claiming it’s the best in years. Find out why this game is a must-play for any zombie enthusiast.

Days Gone was a 2019 PlayStation 4 release that got significant negative feedback from gamers and critics alike. This resulted from the multiple performance issues in the game upon release. Of course, these were fixed for the most part in the weeks following its release with numerous patches. But the game had already made a bad first impression on the world. In fact, it was so bad that even though the game received multiple nominations, two awards and sold over 8 million copies in 2019, Sony did not think it was worthy of a sequel.

And now, four years later, the game has again found itself in the spotlight, earning a decent number of fans. Following the end of HBO’s superb adaptation of The Last of Us, it comes as no surprise that people want to delve into another well-told zombie tale. And considering Days Gone won ‘Best Storytelling’ at the Golden Joystick Awards, it certainly has not disappointed in that aspect. This has led us to fans of the game now arguing that it is one of the best zombie titles out there. Are they wrong?

Did Days Gone Deserve the Criticism it Received?

Based on the reception the video game received upon its initial release and the reasons behind the harsh backlash, it is difficult to conclude that it was deserved. While the game certainly had issues, it did not need harsh criticism. Fair enough, it was released around the same time as Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and The Last of Us Part II, some pretty impressive games. However, the problem came when this title from Bend Studio was compared to other high-end PS titles. While the game is good on its own, comparing it to titles with much higher ratings will warrant this exact result.

However, looking at the title individually, it certainly deserved a better score than the 71 Metacritic scores it received. While the user score stands at 8.4, the game deserves a Metacritic score of at least above 80. So, to answer the question: no, Days Gone did not deserve the harsh backlash. Yes, some criticisms were in order, but that is as far as it goes.

What Are Days Gone Fans’ Opinions on the Game?

The game has gained a considerable number of fans since its release back in 2019. Many of these loyal fans have praised the game for its great zombie mechanics, labelling it the best they have seen in years. Another aspect of the game that was praised was its side quests, in addition to its binge-ability. Overall, many fans expressed their confusion about how the game received all the harsh criticism when it is one of the best they have played in recent years. A particular Reddit user, xiosy, expressed this frustration regarding the Days Gone backlash.

More specifically, the frustration came from the fact that Sony would not be greenlighting a sequel to Days Gone. And with over twelve thousand upvotes, it seems a large number of people agree with this complaint. Unfortunately, even with a petition, Sony still has not been convinced to create a sequel for the game. Some even believe a large part of the reason behind the game’s drop in popularity is because of John Garvin.

The GAMINGBible has further explained that Garvin, the game director, put many players off playing the game with some harsh comments. Garvin first stated that the game failed because critics were too ‘woke’. Then, he dug his grave even further by blaming fans for the game not receiving a sequel. John’s explanation was fans bought the game when it was on sale months after it was first released. Somehow, this man concluded that it made sense to point fingers instead of trying to build a community for the game.

