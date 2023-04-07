It’s been nearly four decades since Nike signed Michael Jordan, a partnership that resulted in the most successful sneaker brand in history. Air is this story. Many know the details, so it’s not new. So, how do you tell a story while keeping everyone on the edge of their seats for two hours?

Ben Affleck takes the helm for this film, which is only his fifth. His four previous films as director include Gone Baby Gone, The Town, Live by Night and Argo. The latter of these earned him a Best Picture Oscar. As with the previous films that have gone before, Air is a great mid-budget film for a mature audience.

In addition to directing the film, Affleck plays the role of Phil Knight, Nike’s co-founder and then CEO. However, the film isn’t about him. That said, it’s not really about Michael Jordan, either. Instead, Air is a story about the tenacity of Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), former Nike Marketing Executive responsible for Michael Jordan’s signing and the founder of the Air Jordan line that spawned from the partnership.

Sonny not only convinced the hierarchy within Nike to get behind his idea of signing Jordan but convinced Jordan himself. Having been well-known for his willingness to sign with adidas at the time, it took all the guile of Sonny and his associates to put together a plan to forever change Nike’s basketball division, which was failing dramatically at the time.

Other standout stars include Viola Davis as Jordan’s mother, Deloris, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser and Chris Tucker as Howard White. The ensemble cast comes together with brilliant performances that inspire with ease.

Given the film’s poster and some of its trailers, it wouldn’t be a stretch to have thought Air to be nothing more than a 112-minute advertisement for the brand. However, it’s more than just that. In fact, you don’t get to see the original Jordan concept until the near end of the film. The film derives its greatness through impressive dialogue and scriptwriting. So often time in modern cinema, this aspect is taken for granted, and you’re left with some cringeworthy performances as a result. This is where Air shines.

The majority of the film is spent with Sonny conversing with others. Whether he’s addressing them in a boardroom or meeting with Deloris in her backyard, it’s all about the dialogue. One of the film’s more memorable scenes occurs over a telephone conversation between Sonny and Jordan’s agent, Falk. It’s intense and comedic and puts you in the moment some 39 years back. With several classic comebacks and catchphrases to be drawn from this moment, it emphasises the film’s brilliance without needing any flashy on-screen magic to get attention.

Another of the elements that will quickly draw older viewers in is its play on your nostalgia. Set in 1984, there are plenty of throwbacks to classic basketball players, clothing and sneakers, magazines, TV shows and even the cereals and sweets from the 80s. If you’re one for the movie Easter Eggs, you’ll find plenty within the film based on this alone.

Lastly, the film also pays tribute to the designer of the original Jordan, Peter Moore. His idiosyncratic nature provides even more humour to Air. It’s endearing, too, making what may have then been seen as oddball behaviour, is more acceptable today. His design revolutionised the sneaker industry and rightfully deserves some time in the spotlight for those who don’t know the entire history.

Air is the ultimate ‘swish-basket’ for the origin story of the Michael Jordan and Nike partnership. It thrills with well-timed humour, upbeat storytelling and drama. The film focuses on classic storytelling and magnificent cinematography. It all comes together in a beautifully crafted film that entertains, even if you’re not a sneakerhead.

Before the film premiered globally, there was much talk about why sneakerheads weren’t excited about Air. It’s a story that many already know, told in many an article over the four decades since it happened. However, it’s not a film aimed at the sneakerhead and has not been marketed. Instead, it’s a movie for moviegoers.