In the new Netflix hit series, Wednesday, the wealth of The Addams Family is overlooked due to the eccentric nature of the show. Not only that, but because most people were focused on the murder mystery and who-dunnit theme they had going on for the entirety of the first season. Little details, such as how Wednesday’s parents can afford to place her in a school like Nevermore, to begin with, easily slip through the gaps. But this does the question of how exactly did the Addams family become so wealthy?

In the original lore of the Addams Family movies and television show, it is implied that Gomez was a descendant of Castilian royalty and that all their wealth was the by-product of inheritances and investments. However, on Wednesday, Goody Adams is shown to be poor and from Mexico, which means that Castilian royalty is not the source of their lavish lifestyles. This means that there has to be another explanation for their riches. And Xavier Thorpe might just have revealed the answer to this question.

The Small Scene That Linked Their Family History

In one of the show’s first episodes, Xavier saves Wednesday from being crushed by a giant statue. When she wakes in the infirmary, it is revealed that the pair has a history. Xavier details how he met Wednesday at a funeral that all of their parents were attending. This already sets up a connection between the two for the next season.

Xavier then explains that his godmother and her grandmother knew each other, implying a long history between both families. He then reveals that the pair were con artists who scammed their way through Europe. This explains how the family gained some of their riches and why there is a recurring theme of illegal activity occurring within the family. Early on, it is implied that Gomez has been up to no good, and then, later on, Uncle Fester arrives in a blaze of glory with the police hot on his tail.

This is because Fester lives on the run, robbing banks and committing other questionable crimes. This shows that he is earning his income through illegal means, which then makes the prospect of Gomez doing the same not so ridiculous.

They Do Pay Homage To The Original Lore On Wednesday

It is established early on that Gomez is a successful lawyer in the show. But there is a scene in the show where Morticia looks through a yearbook from Nevermore Academy and stumbles across a photo of Gomez. Although fleeting, there is a section that details Gomez’s dreams for the future, some of which include commendable (but slightly ridiculous) things such as owning a crocodile farm, a tombstone factory, and even a uranium mine. This is a funny yet clever way of referencing the original 1960s sitcom.

The show was a success for a reason, and these little details and tidbits help to add to the overall feel. Furthermore, these details set up the possible entry of some exciting characters and plotlines for the next season.

Tell us, how do you think The Addams Family acquired their wealth in Netflix’s Wednesday show?