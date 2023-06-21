Movies. They transport us to distant worlds, evoke raw emotions, and challenge our perceptions of reality. Behind these captivating stories lies the visionary brilliance of the filmmakers, the maestros who have shaped the landscape of Hollywood and the realm of cinema: the best movie directors of all time.

From the birth of the seventh art to the present day, certain directors have risen above the rest, leaving an indelible mark on the art of storytelling through film. In this exploration of cinematic mastery, we unveil the top of the top, the 15 best movie directors of all time, you could say – those whose extraordinary talents have shaped the very essence of what we define as great cinema.

15. Hayao Miyazaki

The world of cinema goes well beyond the Hollywood frontier, past the bright lights of American cinema. All around the globe, notorious filmmakers have created movies that speak a universal tongue, and what better way to achieve this tacit form of communication than through animation?

Hayao Miyazaki’s illustrious career has proved that animation is just another name for proper cinema, taking us on memorable adventures and immersing his audience in a tapestry of fantastical locales and timeless stories.

From Spirited Away to Howl’s Moving Castle and, who could forget, My Neighbor Totoro, Hayao Miyazaki’s classics are a true testament to the universal language that only filmmakers and movies themselves can communicate.

14. Kathryn Bigelow

Cinema is the medium where every voice counts. From different perspectives to different genres, every filmmaker has found a way to make their unique voices be heard among fans, and that’s something that a trailblazer such as Kathryn Bigelow knows quite well.

As one of the select female directors who’s made a substantial impact on the entertainment industry, Kathryn Bigelow’s name stands as a remarkable monument to the endurance and quality of storytelling quality women have made to cinema as an art form.

Some of her most notable films, like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, show the potential in every human for unmeasurable heroics and unspeakable evils. The dichotomy of the human experience shines through most of Kathryn Bigelow’s stories, putting a mirror to audiences’ faces that make us ponder what it truly means to be a “hero.”

13. Billy Wilder

It would be impossible to think about the best movie directors of all time without mentioning someone like Billy Wilder at least once. With his razor-sharp wit, unparalleled storytelling abilities, and a penchant for exploring the complexities of human nature, this filmmaker has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Billy Wilder’s career spans a rich selection of genres, ranging from the darkly comedic tones of Some Like It Hot to the – equally funny – social commentary of Sunset Boulevard. This is one of those filmmakers who effortlessly jump between genres in a heartbeat, delivering stories that always catch us by surprise.

Not only was Billy Wilder an outstanding film director, but he also revolutionized the job of being a screenwriter. His chemistry with the camera was just as strong as the one with the pen, and the result shines bright in some of his best movies.

12. David Fincher

Often hailed as one of the most influential contemporary film directors, David Fincher’s dark movies have captured the hearts and minds of his fans the world over. His films usually deal with the shadier parts of the human psyche, showing us some aspects of humanity that most of us would be happy to pretend doesn’t exist.

The rawness of movies like Fight Club and Se7en proved that David Fincher wasn’t afraid of taking risks when it came to making cinema, while his more recent outings, like Gone Girl, show that the director is still one of the best in Hollywood.

11. Orson Welles

Perhaps one of the most seminal movie directors in cinema history, Orson Welles’ unparalleled storytelling prowess has inspired countless directors through the decades. Even people that don’t closely follow film history know of the significance of Citizen Kane – and that alone should speak volumes of Orson Welles‘ influence.

Welles possessed an innate ability to push the boundaries of filmmaking, experimenting with unconventional techniques that drove the medium to new heights. Through his innovative use of deep focus, chiaroscuro lighting, and dynamic camera movements, Welles crafted visually stunning and immersive films that captivated audiences and brought cinema to a new era.

10. Christopher Nolan

There are visionary movie directors and then there’s Christopher Nolan, who is in a completely different league when it comes to inventive storytelling in cinema. Through his mind-bending narratives, Christopher Nolan has won himself a well-deserved place in Hollywood’s modern pantheon of achieved filmmakers.

Films such as The Dark Knight (which is still the best Batman movie ever made) and Inception have become cultural landmarks, and it’s easy to see why. Ever since Memento, Nolan’s discombobulating style became one of his best attributes. Now that we’re waiting for Oppenheimer to arrive in theaters, it’s clear that Nolan will once again become a strong contender for next year’s Academy Awards.

9. Federico Fellini

Easily one of the best movie directors outside of Hollywood, Federico Fellini’s unparalleled ability to capture everyday life through the eye of the camera gave birth to a whole new school of thought in film history. The way Fellini marries surrealism with poetic imagery is second to none, with his style captivating aspiring filmmakers for generations.

La Dolce Vita might be one of his greatest classics, but we can’t forget about his other hidden gems, like La Strada and 8½. His masterful craftsmanship, coupled with his profound understanding of the human condition, solidifies his place among the most celebrated directors in the history of cinema.

8. Quentin Tarantino

Some directors are madly in love with the art of cinema. None of them love it so much as Quentin Tarantino, though. Through a combination of impossibly cool characters, pop culture references, and buckets of fake blood, Quentin Tarantino quickly became every film student’s favorite movie director with relative ease.

I believe no one’s truly capable of hating films like Pulp Fiction or Kill Bill. I mean, I bet everyone wanted to be Jules Winnfield at some point or another – especially if that meant getting his awesome “BAMF” wallet.

7. David Lynch

No matter which genre David Lynch tackles in his movies, the result always gives us the creeps. From the deceptively placid vistas of Twin Peaks to the menacingly dark locales of Eraserhead, David Lynch’s name figures prominently among the greatest masters of suspense in cinema history.

His unique cinematography and unorthodox directing style have won Lynch many fans over the years, especially since he seems to be constantly evolving as the years go by.

6. Francis Ford Coppola

The Coppola family name might as well be a badge of honor among Hollywood royalty. The patriarch of the family, Francis Ford Coppola, might be among the most influential filmmakers of them all thanks to his captivating directing style and his solid grasp on enthralling storytelling.

His work on the Godfather trilogy will forever be remembered as one of the finest examples of cinema achieving its ultimate potential. Some other fans might remember him for his work on Apocalypse Now – one of the most troubled productions in Hollywood’s history (and a masterpiece still).

5. Charlie Chaplin

Even if you’ve never seen one of his films, you must certainly know who Charlie Chaplin is. With movies like The Great Dictator and City Lights under his belt, Chaplin proved that comedy could do much more than just make people laugh.

Chaplin turned laughter and physical comedy into a universal language that anyone – no matter where they hailed from – could understand. On the other hand, movies like Modern Times hold cultural significance even to this day, cementing Chaplin’s reputation as a timeless comic.

4. Steven Spielberg

We could argue that the best movie directors who ever lived are those whose works transcend the limitations of their craft. Making movies that become inseparable from the tapestry of mainstream culture – that’s Steven Spielberg’s specialty.

From Jaws to Schindler’s List and everything in between, Spielberg’s films have made us reflect on what cinema can truly be. Movies like Jurassic Park or E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial aren’t just simple diversions – they’ve become a larger part of humanity’s shared culture.

3. Stanley Kubrick

A Clockwork Orange; The Shining; 2001: A Space Odyssey – and the list goes on. Every single film Stanley Kubrick ever directed is a masterpiece, proving the intricate understanding he had of his craft.

Kubrick’s borderline obsessive eye for detail led to his reputation as a die-hard perfectionist. The more Kubrick’s style evolved, the more he broke with classic storytelling conventions and filmmaking formulas. In short, Stanley Kubrick was as influential as he was inventive.

2. Alfred Hitchcock

If there ever was a true Master of Suspense, that title would undoubtedly belong to Alfred Hitchcock. With such masterworks as Psycho, Rear Window, and Vertigo, Hitchcock’s name has become synonymous with the thriller genre.

Hitchcock changed the rules of the game for horror cinema. The way he approached storytelling and plot twists felt truly innovative and fresh. Perhaps that’s why so many of his films still feel as enthralling today as they did when they first graced the silver screen.

1. Martin Scorsese

With a career that spans almost six decades, Martin Scorsese is a veritable institution in cinema. Some of his most celebrated films, like Taxi Driver, pushed the boundaries of what you could and couldn’t show in movies. Goodfellas and Raging Bull further cemented Scorsese’s penchant for amazing storytelling.

It’s simply amazing to see how someone like Scorsese adapts to the changing times. Movies like The Departed, Shutter Island, and even The Irishman prove that Scorsese is not as conservative as most people would like to believe.

Who do you think is the best director of all time?