Guy Ritchie was finally turning the concept for his 2019 hit film The Gentlemen into a TV series for Netflix. Of course, the 2024 series wouldn't have been possible without the incredible host of talent that brought it to life, with a cast that transformed the story and comedic but dark universe of Netflix's The Gentlemen into a masterpiece.

Netflix’s The Gentlemen Television Show

Guy Ritchie’s 2019 movie was a hit. It explored the world of an American expat who set out to sell his “profitable marijuana empire in London,” where plenty of backroom and cartel shenanigans ensued. The original movie focused on Michael Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) and his exploits.

Apparently, the world hadn’t had enough of The Gentlemen because when Guy Ritchie created a TV show spin-off for Netflix, the masses were eating it up. Having released on March 7th 2024, The Gentlemen had a chokehold on Netflix’s Top 10 list’s first place for three weeks, only having been booted to third recently but still maintaining its 6-week streak in the top 10.

Continuing the theme of a drug empire in Europe, the series now focuses on Edward “Eddie” Horniman, who has recently and unexpectedly inherited a massive estate from his late father and the title of Duke of Halstead. Little does he know that this means he has been roped into a weed-growing empire and must now fight to survive this new and dangerous landscape while navigating the upper echelons of society as a Duke.

With this fantastic new series taking the charts, everyone wants to know more about the amazing actors bringing this action comedy drama to life, so here we go. Here is the cast of Netflix’s The Gentlemen and where we’ve seen them before.

The Cast of Netflix’s The Gentlemen and Where We’ve Seen Them Before

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman

Tammy Horniman: Freddy’s wife. Although everyone has opinions about Freddy, Tammy seems slightly shallow throughout the show. Still, her character has more depth than Freddy even knows about.

Where we’ve seen her before: Chanel Cresswell made her acting debut as Kelly Jenkins in This Is England in 2006. The film drama focused on young skinheads in England, a subculture based on music and fashion.

Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

Freddy Horniman: The firstborn of the Horniman family, and in many eyes (including his own), the rightful heir to the Horniman empire. Having always assumed he would inherit his father’s estate, he spent most of his life partying, abusing substances and amassing debt.

Where we’ve seen him before: Daniel Ings debuted his feature-film acting career in 2011 as William Shaw in The Last Temptation of William Shaw. He has also starred in films like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Eddie the Eagle. His most recent role was as Ty-Rone in The Marvels.

Giancarlo Esposito as “Uncle Stan” Stanley Johnston

Stanley Johnston: Bringing the American element to the film, “Uncle” Stan is an extremely wealthy businessman who is part of this empire because he distributes methamphetamines. He is a big player in the series because he wants to take over, or at least get his hands on, a piece of Bobby Glass’s empire, which he thinks is ripe for the picking because Glass Sr. is in prison.

Where we’ve seen him before: One of the most prominent places where you will have seen this fantastic actor is in Breaking Bad as Gus Fring and reprising his role in Better Call Saul. If you are an avid gamer, you will also recognise him from Far Cry 6 (2021) as the main antagonist, Antón Castillo.

For Esposito, working with the cast of Netflix’s The Gentlemen was one of the best parts of his experience. During a quick red carpet interview at the UK premiere, he told HeyUGuys, “It’s a dream to work with folks who are at the top of their game and really respect what they do.”

Harry Goodwins as Jack Glass

Jack Glass: Although he bears the name “Glass”, Jack is known for his charm and ambitions in the ring, not for being involved in the family business.

During a quick red carpet interview with The Upcoming at The Gentlemen’s London premiere, Harry Goodwins called Jack Glass “a little bit of a cheeky chappy, a bit of a ruffian,” who loves to pick a good fight. He shared that he drew on his own experiences as a playful but troublesome teen to bring the character to life.

Where we’ve seen him before: Harry Goodwins isn’t usually an actor by trade but has spent the majority of his career in front of a camera as a model. That said, he starred in the 2023 short Sunset Drive as Young Thomas.

Jasmine Sky Blackborow as Charly Horniman

Charly Horniman: Although she doesn’t act like it, she is Freddy and Eddie’s younger sister. Because she is the daughter and wasn’t going to inherit the family business anyway, Charly often takes a step back from her family’s drama, choosing not to be involved.

Where we’ve seen her before: Jasmine Sky Blackborow is known for her appearances in other TV shows, such as Netflix’s Shadow and Bone as Marie and Canal+ and BBC’s drama series Marie Antoinette as Lamballe.

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Lady Sabrina: Usually seen as sweet, understanding and honest, Lady Sabrina is the Dowager Duchess of Halstead and the mother of all three of the Horniman children.

During her press junket for Netflix’s The Gentlemen, Joely Richardson shared with Buzz that she really felt The Gentlemen cast “definitely needed a matriarch, to centre the peace, to centre the world of the sons given that the husband, their father had just died,” and how that, and working with Guy Ritchie, is what sold her on working on the show.

Where we’ve seen her before: The gorgeous Joely Richardson started her acting career in 1985 with her role as Young Jean Travers in Wetherby and has starred in other unforgettable classics throughout the years, including 101 Dalmatians (1996) as Anita Campbell-Green-Dearly, Event Horizon (1997) as Lt. Starck, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo(2011) as Anita Vanger/Harriet Vanger, but one of her most recent and excellent appearances was in The Sandman as Ethel Cripps.

Josh Finan as Jethro

Jethro: Known for being great with numbers, Jethro is one of Tommy’s favourite members to accompany him to any business situations where money needs to be counted.

Where we’ve seen him before: Josh Finan is known for his minor role in David Harbour’s Hellboy (2019) as the Novice, but more recently, he has starred in The Responder alongside Martin Freeman as Marco, having screen time in five episodes in 2022.

In an interview with Bracknell News, Finan shared that joining the cast of Netflix’s The Gentlemen was a great introduction to Guy Ritchie, especially since he had been a fan of his work for years.

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Susie Glass: The terrifyingly calm Susie Glass is the daughter of Bobby Glass, the notorious and nefarious cartel leader currently behind bars. With her younger brother not interested in taking up the reigns of his father’s empire, it all falls to Susie Glass. That being said, she has taken on the family business with flying colours, blending perfectly into any situation she finds herself in.

Where we’ve seen her before: Kaya Scodelario has an incredibly impressive repertoire, with roles like Peshet in Clash of the Titans (2010), Catherine Earnshaw in Wuthering Heights, Teresa in The Maze Runner series, and one of her most recent appearances as Claire Redfield in Netflix’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

During a press junket with Magic Radio, Scodelario shared that when she first heard that Guy Ritchie was turning “this big fun universe” into a TV series, it just made so much sense “because you kind of get that extra time to really follow along with the characters…that you don’t have with a two-hour movie.”

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Henry Collins: Henry Collins is one of the more enjoyable characters in the series. He has a complex but unpretentious character who is incredibly smooth-tongued and can talk himself into or out of almost anything. He is an ex-army officer who has turned himself into a now-successful London boxing promoter.

Where we’ve seen him before: Max Beesley started his extensive acting career in 1983 and has had a hand in many great movies and TV shows. His appearances include Last of the Summer Wine (1983-1086), Bloodlines (2005), Shameless (2005), Suits (2013), and Homeland (2015).

While chatting with Virgin Radio UK, Beesley said he would be surprised if The Gentlemen didn’t go on to have a second season, saying, “There’s a massive, massive tapestry of colours you could work with on this show.” He also stated that if Netflix’s The Gentlemen TV series did continue, he would love to be a part of the cast again.

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Jimmy Chang: An unexpectedly sweet and authentic character, Jimmy Chang is an expert in all things weed and is Susie’s chief grower, working for the Glass empire. It’s almost a shame that such a sweet character has been wrapped up in everything, but weed is practically in his DNA.

Where we’ve seen him before: While Vu might not have the acting credentials of some of the others on this list, he has starred in movies like Anuvahood (2011) and Sumotherhood(2023), both comedies that are in the same vein.

During the UK premiere of The Gentlemen, HeyUGuys managed to get a quick red-carpet interview with Michael Vu. In it, he shared that being cast in the Guy Ritchie series The Gentlemen was “an absolute dream,” thanking casting director Dan Hubbard for even considering him for the role.

Pearce Quigley as Gospel John

Gospel John: Possibly one of the more terrifying and erratic characters in the series, Gospel John is a cocaine dealer from Liverpool with a bit of a violent streak and seems like a walking double standard, considering his behaviour is offset by his “day job” as a preacher.

When chatting to The Upcoming at the London premiere of Netflix’s The Gentlemen about being a part of the cast, Pearce Quigley called his character a “rollicking good ride” with “non-stop entertainment”. He called his character “someone you would not like to meet in a dark alley, or a light alley, or any sort of alley. You wouldn’t really like to meet him.”

Where we’ve seen him before: Pearce Quigley is better known for his exploits on the stage than those in front of the camera. He has performed in a series of excellent theatrical performances, including Doctor Faustus, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Taming of the Shrew, all of which took place at the Globe Theatre. That isn’t to say that he hasn’t appeared in other TV productions before, as in the film The Way Back (2010) alongside Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan, and Colin Farrell. Quigley had recently concluded his appearance as Russell in the TV sitcom Detectorists.

Peter Serafinowicz as Tommy Dixon

Tommy Dixon: Also hailing from Liverpool, Tommy is a cartel boss who happens to be Gospel John’s brother. The two contrast each other perfectly, as he offsets Gospel John’s religious ramblings with his no-nonsense demeanour, although the two are equally violent.

Chatting with Yahoo!, Serafinowicz shared that being a part of the cast for Netflix’s The Gentlemen was fun because he got to return to his roots, having grown up in Liverpool. “The character…[is] based on the villains that I would avoid when I was growing up in Liverpool, and it was nice to get inside one of these guys who I was terrified of as a kid.”

Where we’ve seen him before: Outside of his own show, The Peter Serafinowicz Show, which aired between 2007 and 2008, Serafinowicz has other genius comedies under his belt, like Shaun of the Dead (2004). He has also held minor roles in big A-list films like John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Bobby Glass: We have already heard about Bobby Glass concerning at least three other characters, but it is time to introduce the man himself. Bobby has spent his entire life in London’s East End as a career criminal, building his empire from the ground up. Over the years, his intelligence and cunning have become one of his most excellent tools. Now, behind bars, his empire is left in the hands of his daughter, at least until he manages to get out.

Where we’ve seen him before: Ray Winstone is known for his “hard man” roles but has worked with brilliant directors on movies like The Departed (2006) and Hugo (2011) with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Winstone’s latest performance can be seen in Netflix’s hit film Damsel (2024).

During a press junket for The Gentlemen with Magic Radio, Ray Winstone shared that he had never watched the original The Gentlemen, which he thought allowed him to come at the series with a fresh perspective.

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Gabrielle: Despite her stunning looks, Gabrielle is a ruthless gun for hire that many of the characters in the show know little about. One known thing about him is that she will take on almost any job if she has the time for it. She never lets her conscience or pride get the better of her or stop her from completing a contract.

Where we’ve seen her before: Ruby Sear is still relatively new to the acting world. She made her debut as a costume designer before starring in the short When Fate Calls in 2019 and then the music video Glaive: Three Wheels and It Still Drives! in 2022.

In a red carpet interview with The Upcoming, Sear shared that she had always been a fan of Guy Ritchie’s work, citing that “Snatch is my favourite” when asked about her love for his films and reminiscing about how Ritchie would often change dialogue throughout filming to make the film feel more organic, giving it that iconic Guy Ritchie imprint.

Theo James as Edward Horniman

Edward Horniman: Sometimes called Eddie, especially by his family, Edward Horniman is effectively the main character of the series. Once captain of the British Army, Edward finds himself on the other side of justice as he has inherited his father’s fortune, title, and business, which just happens to be a cannabis empire. Everyone was shocked when he inherited his father’s title, as he is the second-born Horniman son and has somehow found himself embroiled in Freddy Horniman’s birthright.

Where we’ve seen him before: Theo James has an extensive acting career that has seen him taking on roles in both TV and film. He has appeared in classics like the Underworld franchise as David, hits like the Divergent film series as Tobias (Four), and even had a foray into voice acting thanks to well-known Netflix animations such as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) as Vesemir, Castlevania (2018-2021) as Hector, and the classic retelling of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019) as the voice of Rek’yr.

James told SharpMagazine that working on The Gentlemen was “kind of a wild ride” and that he loved how the series merged the worlds of high aristocracy with London’s murky underworld and long history of crime.

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Geoff Seacombe: The gamekeeper of the Halstead Manor, Geoff Seacombe is loyal to the Horniman family to a fault, never straying from his role as their protector. Stoic and often quiet, Geoff can appear quite unnerving when he wants to.

Where we’ve seen him before: It should be no surprise that Vinnie Jones appeared in a Guy Ritchie production, as the two practically see each other as brothers. Jones has been a part of previous Ritchie movies, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) and Snatch (2000).

In an interview with RadioTimes.com promoting The Gentlemen, Jones shared that he was “warmed that we were reunited”, referring to working with Guy Ritchie after all these years, saying that that’s just how it is when “your brother is directing [the movie that you are in]”. Jones is also well-known for his roles in films like Mean Machine (2001), The Condemned (2007), The Midnight Meat Train (2008), and The Big Ugly (2020).

