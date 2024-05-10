Some TV series linger in your mind long after you switch off the screen. Bates Motel definitely falls into that category. With enough thrills and jump scares to drive your blood pressure through the roof and a story that can leave you queasy at times, Bates Motel is a series many consider to have the perfect ending – of course, that doesn’t stop fans from hoping for a season 6.

Bates Motel

Robert Bloch’s story was first adapted to film in the classic horror movie 1960’s Psycho (which has one of the best plot twists of all time) by cinema legend Alfred Hitchcock. For many people, this is when the terror surrounding Norman Bates began.

Bates Motel serves as the prequel to Psycho, delving into the formative years of Norman as he grows up under his mother’s care in the Bates Motel, the iconic setting of the film. From the very first episode, the series captivates with its blend of horror and intrigue, gradually intensifying the sense of unease with each scene. By the fourth season, Norman has committed the unimaginable by taking his mother’s life.

The fifth season picks up two years later as Bates attempts to lead a semblance of a normal life in a picturesque setting, all while concealing the darkness within. However, as his blackout episodes become more frequent, they coincide with increasingly severe crimes and harrowing situations, during which his alternate “personalities” assume control.

The series ends with Bates joining his mother in death, along with most of the principal characters, with the exception of Dylan and Emma.

Rumours About Season 6

The rumours surrounding a Bates Motel season 6 have been swirling around, empowered by hope, since 2020, despite the finale of the fifth having aired in 2017. The rumours were practically on either end of the spectrum, with some fans believing that the series would have a season 6. In contrast, others affirmed that that would never happen.

The main reason the rumour of another season existed was sheer hope. According to fans and users on Reddit, the series’ creators had asserted from the very beginning that there would only ever be five seasons, hence the definitive way that the season 5 finale ended.

Where Bates Motel Season 6 Could Go

Considering how season 5 ended, with it effectively being the end of the characters the hotel is named after and the legacy the series follows, where can it go? As many fans have pointed out, most of the principal cast, including the two main characters, Norma and Norman Bates, are already dead. Without the main characters, there aren’t many ways for the series to continue as is. This means that if it continued, it would have to take a completely fresh direction.

The Fanon Fandom site suggested a brilliant route that Bates Motel Season 6 could follow, bringing the focus back to the motel that started it all and the series back to its roots. The suggested premise follows a new family five years after the events of the fifth season’s conclusion, with a new duo of protagonists running the motel. Of course, the place was the subject of many awful and unfortunate events, which could lead the plot in many directions.

Firstly, with everything that happened at the motel and with the family that was previously involved with it, the negativity harboured there could lead to supernatural events related to the past characters. Whether spectral or demonic, there are basically infinite possibilities for a more supernatural take on the series.

Alternatively, still, with a new family running the motel, the likelihood of a copycat killer following in Norman’s footsteps or a cult obsessed with his history terrorising the new owners of the motel could be terrifying. If a cult or someone close to the family could slowly convince the couple that they are going insane or convince them that the place is haunted until they succumb to a horrifying fate, it could be interesting.

Another option, along the same vein, would be to follow Dylan and Emma in the future once they have settled down as a family. Hearing the news that Dylan had similar experiences with Norman could lead him back to the Bates Motel to deal with the mystery surrounding a copycat killer.

This means that even though the majority of the principal actors from the first five seasons can’t possibly continue the current story, the possibilities for continuation are unlimited.

Are you among the many fans who think Bates Motel deserves a season 6?