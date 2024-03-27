Summary:

It’s been a while since a noir detective series strutted its way onto the screen and reeled in the viewers with its web of mystery. Yet, Apple TV+’s Sugar not only has the star power to attract the eyeballs, but also a genuinely intriguing plot underneath the glossy exterior. There’s a strong sense that all is not what it seems here, and that’s the best part about it as it leaves open the possibility for the wildest plot twists and turns.

Sugar tells the story of private investigator John Sugar (Colin Farrell) who has been hired by fabled Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell) to find his missing granddaughter. However, as Sugar takes the case, he starts to realize the Siegel family isn’t as helpful as one might imagine and his investigation takes him down many different roads. Most importantly, what is everyone hiding or afraid of being uncovered here?

Nothing looks like Sugar

From a visual execution, Sugar looks like nothing else on television. In the show, Sugar admits to having a fondness for cinema, and the scenes often morph into sequences that contain montages or tributes from classic noir films of the past. It could be anything from the road that Sugar travels on to even the scene itself suddenly finding itself in a black and white aesthetic. For people who love series that push the boundaries of genre and operate as homages to the golden age of Hollywood, Sugar proves to be a delightful surprise.

While showrunner and creator Mark Protosevich treats Sugar as a love letter to detective stories and noir, there’s also an absorbing story carrying the show along. Protosevich and collaborators reveal bits and bobs of the narrative, while deliberately withholding the key elements that paint the full picture. Once lured in, the viewer won’t be able to avoid starting the next episode as the series proves too gripping to put down.

Colin Farrell steals the show

Farrell carries the show as its lead, and the audience spends a lot of time with the character both on screen and inside his head as he monologues. Yet, despite all the time together and the feeling of attachment, it’s obvious Sugar isn’t telling the full truth here either. Much like every other character on the show, he has his own secrets and there’s still a big question about why this case matters so much to him.

Complementing Colin Farrell’s Sugar are a variety of supporting characters. While they weave in and out of the story, the Siegel family – especially Bernie (Dennis Boutsikaris) and David (Nate Corddry) – feature predominantly and often feel like Sugar’s biggest foils for their own reasons. Again, not much is known about these characters besides the fact they are well known in Hollywood at first; however, it’s not like they want to disclose all their skeletons either.

Should you watch Apple TV+’s Sugar?

Sugar appeals to viewers who want something beyond the usual procedural format of television. The series wears its arty influences on its sleeve and isn’t afraid of turning genre on its head. Once again, it also proves that no one is making high-calibre television shows quite like Apple TV+. The streaming service might not have the largest catalogue, but it clearly values quality over quantity.

