Is It Too Late For Reign of Fire 2?

Jarrod Saunders
It's been more than 20 years since Reign of Fire, and some new info has hinted that there might be a sequel in the works...
This great classic first released in 2002 as an epic dystopian, post-apocalyptic science fantasy.
The movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Christian Bale, Gerard Butler, and Izabella Scorupco, but somehow went barely noticed at the box office.
Despite the commercial failure, the film slowly developed a cult following over the years, and many fans have been petitioning for a sequel to the epic tale of dragons.
Back in 2020, McConaughey teased something secret, sharing a clip of his character Denton Van Zan with the caption "2021". Although cryptic, does it mean that there are plans to film a sequel?