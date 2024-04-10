What Awesome Things Does Batman Keep In His Trophy Room?
Jarrod Saunders
Lined Circle
Learn more
Lined Circle
Besides bats and an assorted collection of boy Robins, what else does Batman keep in his secret hideout?
Learn more
Created by Lex Luthor from Metallo's heart, which he wore at all times to keep Superman away from him. Batman later aquired the ring, just in case Superman ever loses control of his powers.
A Kryptonite Ring
Learn more
Deathstroke's Sword
Batman has fought Deathstroke on a number of occasions and has since acquired his sword, which now rests in the Batcave.
Learn more
Joe Coyne was obsessed with pennies, even beginning his criminal career by robbing a cash register filled with pennies. This giant penny is a souvenir of Batman's battle with Joe Coyne.
A Giant Penny
Learn more
Two Face's Original Coin
Two-Face is very rarely seen without his special coin, but not many know that batman has his original, and the one he currently uses isn't his first.
Learn more
The past was radically changed during the events of
Flashpoint
, and Thomas Wayne is Batman, who sacrifices himself to save Batman's timeline.
A Letter From Thomas Wayne
Learn more
The Batcomputer
Sure, it isn't a trophy, but it's cool enough to be in the trophy room. It can literally find any information and pretty much do anything, from analysing DNA to tracing people across the planet.
Learn more
There are many more interesting trophies in Batman's trophy room to explore, so follow the link below to find out more!
Learn more