The 5 Best Superhero Movies of All Time
By Neilan Adams
MOVIES
5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
A monumental finale to the Infinity Saga, marked by emotional depth and record-breaking popularity.
4. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Nolan’s Batman trilogy concludes with a thrilling narrative, showcasing Batman's resilience against Bane.
3. Superman II (1980)
A classic that balances Superman's alien heritage with his human life, featuring a formidable General Zod.
2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
A climactic MCU epic with an ensemble cast, led by Thanos' imposing character.
1. The Dark Knight (2008)
A cinematic masterpiece, combining action, drama, and Ledger’s iconic Joker performance.
