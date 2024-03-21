The 5 Best Superhero Movies of All Time

By Neilan Adams

MOVIES

5. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

A monumental finale to the Infinity Saga, marked by emotional depth and record-breaking popularity.

4. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Nolan’s Batman trilogy concludes with a thrilling narrative, showcasing Batman's resilience against Bane.

3. Superman II (1980)

A classic that balances Superman's alien heritage with his human life, featuring a formidable General Zod.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

A climactic MCU epic with an ensemble cast, led by Thanos' imposing character.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

A cinematic masterpiece, combining action, drama, and Ledger’s iconic Joker performance.

