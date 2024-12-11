By: Tito Pernalete
There are probably a ton of talented actors who’ve found themselves stuck in some pretty awful movie roles. Here are 5 of the most unforgettable offenders.
Not every role is a ticket to the Oscars. It often happens to up-and-coming actors trying to make their big break. But sometimes, even Hollywood’s finest end up in... well, let’s just say “questionable” roles.
2003
What a fall from grace for Rocky! Robert Rodriguez is known for his unique filmmaking style, but even he couldn’t save the third Spy Kids movie from being a total miss.
2000
Robert De Niro, famous for masterpieces like The Godfather Part II and Taxi Driver, went all-in with a hilariously exaggerated performance in this role—almost as if he’d forgotten he’s actually a legend.
1995
Tommy Lee Jones couldn’t dodge the trainwreck that was Joel Schumacher's Batman films. Even more impressive? He somehow made Jim Carrey look like the sane one in their oddball villain duo.
2015
Directed by the Wachowskis, Jupiter Ascending is a painfully boring space opera. What’s even more impressive? Eddie Redmayne turns in a performance as one of the most ridiculously over-the-top villains in cinema history.
2008
2008’s The Happening is an M. Night Shyamalan movie where nothing interesting happens. At the centre of it all is a very confused Mark Wahlberg.