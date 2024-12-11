5 Terrible Movies with Amazing Actors—You Won’t Believe They Starred in These

By: Tito Pernalete

There are probably a ton of talented actors who’ve found themselves stuck in some pretty awful movie roles. Here are 5 of the most unforgettable offenders.

Not every role is a ticket to the Oscars. It often happens to up-and-coming actors trying to make their big break. But sometimes, even Hollywood’s finest end up in... well, let’s just say “questionable” roles.

1.

Sylvester stallone

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

2003

What a fall from grace for Rocky! Robert Rodriguez is known for his unique filmmaking style, but even he couldn’t save the third Spy Kids movie from being a total miss.

2.

Robert de niro

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

2000

Robert De Niro, famous for masterpieces like The Godfather Part II and Taxi Driver, went all-in with a hilariously exaggerated performance in this role—almost as if he’d forgotten he’s actually a legend.

3.

tommy lee jones

Batman Forever

1995

Tommy Lee Jones couldn’t dodge the trainwreck that was Joel Schumacher's Batman films. Even more impressive? He somehow made Jim Carrey look like the sane one in their oddball villain duo.

4.

EDDIE REDMAYNE

Jupiter Ascending

2015

Directed by the Wachowskis, Jupiter Ascending is a painfully boring space opera. What’s even more impressive? Eddie Redmayne turns in a performance as one of the most ridiculously over-the-top villains in cinema history.

5.

MARK WAHLBERG

The Happening

2008

2008’s The Happening is an M. Night Shyamalan movie where nothing interesting happens. At the centre of it all is a very confused Mark Wahlberg.

What's Next?

10 Actors Who Quit Acting Forever

Click to read the article