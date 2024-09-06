5 Nightmarish Facts About H R Giger, The Father of Xenomorphs

By: Megan Oosthuizen
The haunting influence of H.R. Giger’s eerie art continues to resonate in contemporary film and art.
The Swiss surrealist who is hailed as the creator of Xenomorphs is no ordinary artist, however. Here, we will uncover 5 chilling facts about the man behind these unsettling masterpieces
Giger used art as a way to channel his fright from recurring nightmares. He also sported an early fascination with skulls, death, and mummies “and things like that,” he shared in 2009.
H R Giger did a lot of research into Sigmund Freud’s concept of psycho-sexual development, as well as Carl Jung’s concept of the collective unconscious and the individual unconscious mind.
Giger studied interior design, architecture, and industrial design at the School of Applied Arts in Zurich, where he graduated in the mid-1960s.
H R Giger was blamed by many people for not taking care of her and her mental state. His art took on a darker tone after her death.
H R Giger found a dear friend in Sergius Golowin, the writer who worked on the Necronomicon book and was an avid student of all things spiritual and occult.