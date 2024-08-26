5 Bad Movies With Good Actors

By: Tito Pernalete

There are probably hundreds of examples of good actors who've ended up in bad movie roles. Here are 5 of the best examples.

Not every role is Oscar-worthy. This usually happens to novice actors striving to make their breakthrough in the business. Sometimes, however, this happens to some of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

1.

Sylvester stallone

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

2003

What a downfall for Rocky. Although Robert Rodriguez's filmmaking style is known for its distinctiveness, there's no denying that he missed the mark with the third Spy Kids film.

2.

Robert de niro

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

2000

Robert De Niro, renowned for classics like The Godfather Part II and Taxi Driver, delivered a hilariously over-the-top performance in this role, seemingly forgetting his acting prowess.

3.

tommy lee jones

Batman Forever

1995

Tommy Lee Jones couldn’t escape the disaster of Joel Schumacher's Batman films. Even more impressive, Jones made Jim Carrey look like the straight man in their comedic villain duo.

4.

EDDIE REDMAYNE

Jupiter Ascending

2015

Directed by the Wachowskis, Jupiter Ascending is a dreadfully dull space opera. It’s impressive that the film has Eddie Redmayne playing one of cinema’s most over-the-top villains.

5.

MARK WAHLBERG

The Happening

2008

2008’s The Happening is an M. Night Shyamalan movie where nothing interesting happens. At the centre of it all is a very confused Mark Wahlberg.

