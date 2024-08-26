5 Bad Movies With Good Actors

By: Tito Pernalete
There are probably hundreds of examples of good actors who've ended up in bad movie roles. Here are 5 of the best examples.
Not every role is Oscar-worthy. This usually happens to novice actors striving to make their breakthrough in the business. Sometimes, however, this happens to some of Hollywood’s greatest actors.
2003
What a downfall for Rocky. Although Robert Rodriguez's filmmaking style is known for its distinctiveness, there's no denying that he missed the mark with the third Spy Kids film.
2000
Robert De Niro, renowned for classics like The Godfather Part II and Taxi Driver, delivered a hilariously over-the-top performance in this role, seemingly forgetting his acting prowess.
1995
Tommy Lee Jones couldn’t escape the disaster of Joel Schumacher's Batman films. Even more impressive, Jones made Jim Carrey look like the straight man in their comedic villain duo.
2015
Directed by the Wachowskis, Jupiter Ascending is a dreadfully dull space opera. It’s impressive that the film has Eddie Redmayne playing one of cinema’s most over-the-top villains.
2008
2008’s The Happening is an M. Night Shyamalan movie where nothing interesting happens. At the centre of it all is a very confused Mark Wahlberg.