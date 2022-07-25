Controversial director Zack Snyder is momentarily unexpectedly returning to DC and will be appearing in the 365th episode of Teen Titans Go!

Currently in its seventh season, one of DC’s most beloved shows on Cartoon Network, Teen Titans Go! will soon feature its 365th episode in the series, aptly titled “365!”. Announced at the Cartoon Network panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the Titans head to Warner Bros to find a director to make their 365th episode special. There they find the polarising DCEU director, Zack Snyder, who will be appearing as himself.

The episode is set to air later this year on Cartoon Network, but currently has no exact release date at this time. Knowing Cartoon Network and the meta sense of humour that Teen Titans Go! usually sports, we can expect some good old fun to be poked at the DCEU and the Justice League director.

A History With DC

The Batman v Superman director is credited with kicking off the current era of DC films. Having first launched the franchise with the highest grossing solo film of the character’s franchise, Man of Steel in 2013 was a huge success for Warner Bros. With that success Warner Bros. gave Snyder free reign to bring his visions to life in what is now known as the DC Extended Universe but was the ‘SnyderVerse’.

Batman v Superman was surprisingly met with mixed results and a mixed reception by audiences despite its box office success. Despite the mixed reviews, Snyder continued by starting Justice League, which fell into the hands of Joss Whedon when Snyder left production on account of a family tragedy — the unfortunate loss of his 20-year-old daughter. After their loss, both Snyder and his wife, who was part of the production, took their leave from the project.

Upon release in 2017, Justice League was met with overwhelmingly negative remarks, many of which were attributed to its lack of involvement of Snyder in the project. When Snyder suggested making his cut of the movie, Warner Bros. was not excited by the idea, but fans were. This led to the birth of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag, and the narrowly missed World War III caused by SnyderVerse fans who were out for blood.

The mob seemed satisfied by the release of his four-hour version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Until they wanted more, of course.

Titans Humour

Because of Zack Snyder’s undeniable contribution to the current DC era, you can expect plenty of jokes digging at his brooding characters (from Aquaman to Flash) in the Teen Titans Go! episode. Although the 300 director has technically only done three DCEU movies, there’s plenty of material to poke fun at.

Gal Godot’s Wonder Woman who debuted in Batman v Superman now has her third solo film in the works with director Patty Jenkins. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman debuted in Justice League and is en route for his second film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom airing next year. Even the controversial Ezra Miller’s The Flash has a title coming out soon, arguably all thanks to Snyder.

While he assuredly left his mark in the lives of these actors and the superheroes they play, he has not been involved with a Warner Bros. project since the uprising of his fans, so it is surprising to see him returning in the form of a cartoon. Featuring Zack Snyder in Teen Titans Go! is a wonderful and fun way to pay tribute and celebrate the amazing contributions he has made to DC.

Will you be watching the latest episode of Teen Titans Go!, “365!” starring Zack Snyder?