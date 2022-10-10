In an interview with Tyrone Magnus for his YouTube Channel, Zack Snyder chatted a little bit about the possibility of Black Adam fitting into his DC Extended Universe (SnyderVerse). Granted, this interview was almost a year ago, but despite the passage of time and the release of Black Adam creeping closer and closer each day, the information is thankfully still relevant.

Interview with Zack Snyder

When asked about Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and his place in his DC Universe (also called the SnyderVerse), Zack Snyder said the following, “Yeah no, I mean I think he could fit in the world, so it’s interesting. In the Flash movie, you’re going to see my Batman, and…I don’t know.”

When talking about his Batman, he is of course referring to Ben Affleck from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and of course both iterations of Justice League. While he might not seem to have a yes or a no answer, it’s easy to see where all the links between the characters would be made.

There are rumours that Warner Bros. Discovery is desperately trying to get Henry Cavill to return to the role of the Man of Steel, who was also originally a part of Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe. The ball is supposedly in Cavill’s court because WBD has made it clear that they want him to return, but another rumour reported that The Witcher star was refusing to return because WBD wasn’t paying enough.

Black Adam

At a DC FanDome a couple of years back, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said to the crowd that “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” and from what we know about the upcoming Black Adam movie, that seems to be true. With the power that he yields and the pantheon of characters that he is bringing with him into the DC Universe, he could alter the course of the DCEU or the SnyderVerse.

Johnson and Cavill have always teased fans with their willingness for a showdown between Black Adam and Superman, and what better way would there be to bring Black Adam into the DCEU than with a blowout with one of its biggest members? Even more so, the movie is gearing up to be the most significant release in the upcoming months and even years for both Warner Bros. Pictures and DC films.

Zack Snyder and Warner Bros.

While it is awesome that some of the elements of his universe are surviving, it’s highly unlikely that Snyder would ever return for any DC Comics movie after the internet debacle that was Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Despite that, after all the work that he put in, it would be awesome to see some of his efforts surviving into future films that build on the DCEU, even when done so under a different director.

Although Snyder had his spin on the incorporation of characters such as Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Henry Cavill’s Superman, the DC Universe seems to be getting on just fine without him. Sure, it may not have the same level of interconnectedness or the same runtime, but the movies that DC are producing seem to be high quality.

Will Snyder ever return? Highly doubtful. Should his work be highlighted and celebrated? We’ll leave that one for you to tell us.

What do you think? Is Zack Snyder correct, could The Rock’s Black Adam be part of the SnyderVerse?