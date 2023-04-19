While many may not have enjoyed Snyder’s DCEU, some loved what Zack Snyder had created, even with the few style inconsistencies. Recently, Zack Snyder talked about the DCEU, specifically Justice League, with Anthony and Joe Russo (the Russo Brothers) on their YouTube channel. He spoke about some of the changes the studio had him make to his film, the writing process that went into creating Justice League, and how much weirder the film was meant to be.

Writing Justice League

Snyder explained that he and Chris Terrio had been working on the script for Justice League while they’d been writing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“I believe we had an outline for Justice League that we just kind of generated while we were writing Batman v Superman – just kind of like over to the side – because we wanted to be sure we were supporting this long look with what we were writing on Batman v Superman. And you know there’s all this weirdness in Batman v Superman anyway that eventually would make its way into Justice League that I was really adamant about you know post-apocalyptic or any of that stuff or I was really like I really want to do this.”

After discussing some of his post-apocalyptic plans for the movie and comparing them to George Miller’s The Road Runner, he commented on how much weirder and darker the film would have been if the studio hadn’t wanted him to add humour. “It’s not funny enough. People want funnier movies they want funny stuff in it,” Snyder said, simplifying the conversation with Warner Bros.

A bit further into the interview, Snyder spoke about how he and Chriss Terrio weren’t the funniest people in the world and how Ezra Miller had been helpful with adding some comedic relief to the film.

“Ezra’s pretty funny, that was kind of his role you know, to be The Flash and king of be young and kind of not quite understanding and kind of like in awe of Batman and Superman and he did a great job and that part was great.”

Removing Some Interesting Narrative Choices

Of the many things that the studio had Snyder remove from the film was a love story between Lois Lane and Batman.

“I think in the original script Lois and Batman got together briefly and there’s this whole other thing that everyone was like ‘Oh my God, you can’t do that’ you know, so were… by the way [Russos: ‘I love that. I wish you did do that.’] yeah, because Superman was dead. Lois is a pretty amazing person so her part in Justice League is really… we had written it… especially since I had Amy, and Amy’s like a genius, I really felt like we should lean on Amy because she’s just a great actress and I think like a force of nature.”

He said the idea had been based on the concept of when “the husband goes off to war and he’s dead and the wife movies on and then the husband appears and ‘I’m not dead I’m fine’”.

