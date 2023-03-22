Google loves making Easter eggs for some of the most famous games, primarily focusing on renowned arcade games like Pac-Man. One that is seeing a lot of love right now with the upcoming Nintendo and Illumination movie is the Super Mario Bros Google Easter egg that was released back in 2015. Luckily, it’s still available for us to enjoy if you know how to find it. However, if you don’t know how to access it, don’t worry; we have you covered.

Super Mario Bros. Google Easter Egg

This little Easter egg was added to Google in 2015 during Nintendo’s 30th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. game, which was available on the Nintendo Entertainment System. There are different instructions if you are looking for this Easter egg on PC and Mac or mobile, but don’t worry; there are options for everyone.

It is a relatively simple little Easter egg where you collect coins. Still, it’s incredibly satisfying when you order them because you get that classic little “ding” sound as you collect them. Also, remember to click! Finally, if you hit the question mark block 100 times, your senses will be rewarded with another classic Nintendo sound, the sweet little chime of Mario earning a 1up mushroom. There’s nothing quite like the sound of a level-up.

Accessing The Easter Egg On PC or Mac

The instructions aren’t ground-breaking, but the Easter egg is easily missed if you don’t know what you want. One thing that might throw you off is that when you go into Google, you have to search for the phrase “Super Mario Brothers” and not Bros. From there, the process is pretty straightforward.

You will see Google’s Knowledge Panel when you glance to the right of your screen. They have kindly compiled commonly searched-for terms in this content-sensitive little side tab. Obviously, the upcoming movie is one of the most searched-for terms.

To the side of this, you will find a very familiar-looking little coin block icon flashing away and trying to get your attention. It even has the little question-mark symbol as it does in the original game. From there, you only have to click on the flashing block and see what happens.

Accessing The Easter Egg On Mobile

If you are worried about accessing the Easter egg on mobile, let me put all your fears to rest because it is even easier than on desktop. All you have to do is do the same search, again for “Super Mario Brothers” and not Bros., and this time you don’t need to look for the Knowledge Panel because the little coin block is ready and waiting for you at the top of the screen on the right.

If you are looking forward to the movie coming out on the 5th of April, 2023, this is the perfect way to psych yourself up and get ready while we count down the days. If you are expecting a whole little game from the Easter egg, you might be a little disappointed, but it is still super cute.

TL;DR Google released a fun Super Mario Bros Easter egg in 2015 to commemorate the 30 th anniversary of the original game.

anniversary of the original game. Surprisingly, the Easter egg is still available for us to enjoy.

The instructions to access it are super simple; just search for “Super Mario Brothers” and not “Super Mario Bros.”

Have you ever checked out this Super Mario Bros. Google Easter egg?