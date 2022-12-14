Unfortunately, a series with a strong storyline, a great cast, and a fantastic showrunner needs more to stay running. When an excellent series has the viewership it needs to stay running, it inevitably gets cancelled. That is precisely what happened to Netflix’s fantastic fantasy action series, Warrior Nun.

RELATED: Why Netflix’s Pinocchio is Way Better Than Disney’s

Netflix’s Warrior Nun Cancelled

After two seasons with moderate success and the last batch of episodes premiered on November 10th, Netflix has announced that the series has been cancelled and that these episodes will be the last we see of Warrior Nun, the epic fantasy series.

The series experienced quite a success, staying on Netflix’s top 10 for English-language series for three weeks, even peaking at the number 5 spot.

When showrunner and creator Simon Barry heard about the cancellation, he climbed on Twitter to speak to all the loyal fans who tried their best to keep the show running.

“I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

The Series

Warrior Nun was initially based on the comic book character that was created by Ben Dunn in 1993, who appeared in Ninja High School #37. The series was adapted by Simon Barry for Netflix and told the story of a 19-year-old orphan who wakes in a morgue up on a slab to find that she now has a divine artefact embedded in her back. Having the sacred relic now makes her the Halo Bearer and part of the Order of the Cruciform. The Order is an ancient sect of warrior nuns who have vowed to fight the demons invading Earth.

Alba Baptista portrayed the awesome nuns as the main star, Ava Silva, joined by Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Olivia Delcán as Sister Camila, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion and Toya Turner as “Shotgun” Mary.

The rest of the stellar cast of Warrior Nun is made up of Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, Meena Rayann as Yasmine Amunet, Peter De Jersey as Kristian Schaefer, Richard Clothier as Cardinal William Foster, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Tristán Ulloa as Father Vincent, William Miller as Adriel, and many more.

Cancellations are, unfortunately, just part of how it goes when it comes to making series on a streaming platform. Viewership is fickle, and it’s difficult to compare a series’ success to the views it gets at any particular time.

However, considering Warrior Nun stayed in the top 10 for as long as it did, it seemed that its fans loved it enough to keep it up there, so it’s a shame that it came to this. Of course, it is possible that the series could get a reboot once viewership increases, but cancellation does bode well for viewership.

RELATED: Sweet Tooth Season 2: What to Expect From The Netflix Fantasy Drama

Tell us, are you disappointed that Netflix cancelled the Warrior Nun series?