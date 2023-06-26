Xiaomi has built an ecosystem across multiple tech categories. While they’re most notably well-known for their range of affordable smartphones, the brand also offers solutions across the tech industry. This includes categories such as wireless routers, power banks, security cameras, dash cams and smart home appliances. In addition to this, Xiaomi also offers a number of wearables for its fitness segment, bringing great value to users without compromising on features, style and quality.

In recent weeks, Xiaomi has expanded its range of wearables across various sub-categories. These include options from entry-level introductions like fitness bands to the more feature-rich smartwatches. Each of the Xiaomi wearables offers compatibility with Android, as well as app integrations through the Mi Fitness app with STRAVA and Apple Health.

Redmi Smart Band 2 (BHR6921AP)

The first of the wearables on the list is the Redmi Smart Band 2. It offers a minimalist device for novice users at an incredibly affordable price point. It has a recommended retail price of R699, making it accessible to many South Africans.

The device offers its users extended battery life, lasting up to six days between charges when selecting rigorous workouts or up to 14 days when operating under standard use. With a modern design and quality build, the unit is also very lightweight and includes various after-market customisations.

Although it is deemed an entry-level fitness band, the Redmi Smart Band 2 offers loads of features for users. There are over 30 different workouts and activities to select from. Additionally, there are also various other health metrics that can be tracked. This includes your sleep monitoring, blood oxygen levels (SpO2) when you’re asleep or awake, as well as continuous heart-rate monitoring.

If you’re in the market for new wearable, you can purchase the Redmi Smart Band 2 online at Takealot, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp and Makro.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 (BHR6008GL)

If you’re looking for something with a little more range in terms of your fitness tracking, a great option for you would be the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. A standout feature of the device is its offering of over 110 different workouts and activities, which means you’re more than likely to be covered. The device maintains the range’s affordability with a recommended retail price of R999.

With an increased portfolio of fitness options, the Smart Band 7 is the optimal fitness partner at an accessible price. In addition to the over 110 fitness tracking options, it also features enhanced health monitoring. This includes stress management, deep breathing exercises, female health management, as well as a personal activity index to keep you pushing forward in your journey.

Even with all the additional features and tracking options, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is still capable of between 6 and 14 days of battery life, for heavy and standard usage, respectively.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is also available at Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite (BHR5436GL)

If you’re looking for something a little more advanced, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite is an excellent choice as an entry into the smartwatch range. It offers a range of great features, along with a 1.55″ touch display (with 320x360px resolution) and multi-system standalone GPS.

The device offers over 100 different workouts and activities to choose from. However, there is an additional 17 professional modes to select from, which include pro running options, HIIT and Yoga routines. It provides optimised running with accurate tracking. Its tracking system features a combination of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS, giving you precise tracking of distance, elevation and more.

It has a 262mAh battery, which lasts up to 10 days of standard use and daily workout tracking, with 5 days of heavy usage tracking via GPS.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite carries an RRP of R1,299 and is available at Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active (BHR5380GL)

Last in the range is the all-new Xiaomi Watch S1 Active. This smartwatch is the top-of-the-range in the Xiaomi Wearables lineup. It has a beautifully-crafted device with a metal bezel finish and a 1.43″ AMOLED display. There are over 200 different watch faces to select from, giving you the ultimate in customisation options.

As with the Redmi Watch 2 Lite, it also offers over 100 different workouts and activities to choose from. Additionally, it adds an enhanced list of professional workouts, with 19 professional modes to choose from.

It offers users the full range of smartwatch features, including smart text responses to SMS and emails, answering calls, listening to music, Alexa voice assistant and even NFT cashless payments.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active is a combination of next-generation tech and comprehensive health monitoring. It has an extended list of multi-channel PPG bio-sensors, allowing for all-day health metrics, including heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management interactions.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active has a recommended retail price of R3,399 and is available at Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection, HiFi Corp.

There are an ever-growing list of brands for wearables on the market each year. However, when it comes to quality and affordability, along with certification and integration, there are very few excellent options on the market. The range of Xiaomi Wearables caters to various users, whether it be the entry-level activity tracker looking for an affordable option, a fitness guru, or someone looking for the best tech available on their wrists. The range covers every need, offering style and affordability in abundance without having to compromise on features and support.

As mentioned throughout, each device in the Xiaomi range is available at Takealot, Marko, Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp. Additionally, each of the devices is compatible with Android and iPhone operating systems, as well as Mi Fitness app integrations to Strava and Apple Health.