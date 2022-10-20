With an ever-growing consumer base and market share, fans can always expect more in return from their favourite brands. And, that’s precisely the case for Xiaomi, as it continues to gain traction in the local market. As such, Xiaomi is set to launch its first official store in the country.

The Where and When

The countdown begins to the grand opening of the Xiaomi Store. With Sandton being the richest square mile in Africa, the Sandton City Shopping Centre is the pillar of the area. As such, the new store will be situated at the prestigious mall in Johannesburg. Shop L21 will await fans of the brand and eager techies looking for the best and newest Xiaomi products and services.

The first Xiaomi Store in South Africa will officially launch on 29 October 2022.

Xiaomi has always been about creating quality technology for the consumer. The opening of the new store symbolises its growth and popularity as a brand in South Africa based on this. It is a milestone of ‘making technology accessible to everyone’, – the brand’s slogan.

The Xiaomi Store itself was designed as an experience store. As a result, it means that fans of the brand can interact with the latest Xiaomi products, allowing them to see, touch and test the products first-hand. This includes a range of smartphones, tablets, IoT units and much more.

With a growing call from South Africans to open an official store in the country, Xiaomi has listened to the growing demand. It aims to provides opportunities to all consumers to experience its wide product catalogue and engage with its staff.

What to Expect at the Official Xiaomi Store

So, what awaits you at the grand opening? To start off with, Xiaomi will offer 50% off deals on selected products on the day of its store launch.

Further to this, throughout the rest of the month of October, fans will also receive 10% off various products in-store. This promotion is applicable while stocks last. Additionally, fans purchasing any smartphone at the store will also receive a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699. This will be available until 31 October 2022.

New products and releases in the store include the Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones, as well as the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite devices. Additionally, fans will also be able to view and experience the lineup of great AIoT products from the brand. This includes smartwatches, speakers, robot vacuum cleaners, home security cameras, Mi TV boxes and many more.

For more information about the upcoming Xiaomi Store launch, visit the official site for details.