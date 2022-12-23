Two months back, Xiaomi announced the opening of its first official store in South Africa. The store launch came off the back of its increasing base within the region. It is located in Sandton City Shopping Centre, the richest square mile in Africa. Straight after that successful launch, Xiaomi South Africa launched the second such store, this time in Cape Town.

When and Where

Ahead of the festive season, Xiaomi opened its second authorised store in South Africa. It is located at Canal Walk, Cape Town. The store was opened on Youth Day, 16 December 2022, to a large crowd that gathered to witness the ribbon cutting.

Fans of the brand queued from the early hours of Saturday morning, eager to touch and experience the extensive lineup of Xiaomi products. Additionally, they were also keen on the opportunity to score some big savings on curated deals. Some of these deals included 50% discounts on limited stock and an all-round 10% discount on various other products. This also included a free Mi Smart Band 5, which was added to any smartphone purchase on the day.

The store is situated at Shop 82 on the lower level of Canal Walk.

What You Can Expect at the Xiaomi Cape Town Store

For starters, the Xiaomi range of smartphones are all available from the store. This includes the newly launched Xiaomi 12T range.

However, the most popular smartphone on sale on the day of the launch of the Cape Town store was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. Having already reviewed the smartphone earlier in 2022, I can attest to its amazing value as a midrange offering. It sports a 108MP pro-grade camera, 67W fast-charging, a 5,000mAh battery and a beautiful 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay.

The launch of the two Xiaomi stores in South Africa demonstrates the brand’s importance in the market. It continues to deliver a mix of premium and good-value products across many different categories.

The brand has successfully launched its two stores in South Africa’s most populous cities. Therefore, each was chosen based on location, allowing as many locals as possible to experience the Xiaomi product range.

Be sure to pop on into the Xiaomi store if you’re in Cape Town. There are still several deals running throughout the festive season to make it a worthwhile trip to Canal Walk.