The X-Files is being rebooted with a diverse cast and a new director, Ryan Coogler. Get ready for a thrilling restart of the classic sci-fi series!

The X-Files is a sci-fi drama series that came out almost 30 years ago. It follows FBI Special Agent and conspiracy theorist Fox Mulder and his partner Dana Scully, a fellow FBI agent, scientist and sceptic who relies on science.

Chris Carter produced the series. It inspired two films and was revived for a 10th and 11th season in 2016 and 2018, respectively. An animated spinoff comedy is currently in development. In addition, Ryan Coogler, the director behind Black Panther, Creed and Space Jam: A New Legacy, is set to reboot the show with a more diverse cast.

Ryan Coogler Taking Over and What the Original Creator Had to Say

Last week, Carter teased a conversation with Coogler, “I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

Fans of his work and The X-Files are excited to see what he does with the project moving forward. Many are even more excited to learn that he’s bringing in a more diverse cast of characters than was previously seen. Coogler puts a lot of effort into his projects, which fans appreciate and hope he continues to do following his reboot of The X-Files.

Backlash From Season 11 and the Departure of Gillian Anderson

Shortly after the 11th season returned, Gillian Anderson, who plays Dana Scully, announced that she would be leaving the franchise.

During the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association, Anderson revealed that it was time for her to hand up Scully’s hat. “I’m finished and that’s the end of that. I arrived at the decision before we did the previous six [episodes last season], but I was really curious. I felt that the previous sic was going to be it. It was dipping out toe back in again… and getting to play these wonderful characters again. I think as Chris [Carter] had said himself that short stack of episodes felt like we were learning how to walk again and that this season of ten [episodes] feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”

This announcement followed an episode that revealed that Scully’s son was not Mulder’s, as the show had previously led us to believe, but actually the Cigarette Smoking Man, the main villain of the series. Furthermore, the episode revealed that he had impregnated Scully through alien-assisted science.

Fans were not particularly pleased by this reveal, nor its implications, and began complaining about it. Carter responded to the complaints by saying, “He’s the figurative father if he’s not the actual father. He didn’t rape Scully. He impregnated her with science.”

This did nothing to change how fans felt about the reveal and actually made them angrier, given Carter’s refusal to acknowledge that what had happened was medical rape.

Hopefully, Ryan Coogler does a better job with The X-Files and brings in character arcs and story segments that better acknowledge previously breezed-over controversial topics.

