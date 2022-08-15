Wrestling has long shown us that carnage isn’t limited to the ring. The WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig vehicle takes the one-man wrecking crew euphemism to the next level. While this type of vehicle has yet to appear on an actual show, don’t bet against it appearing in the future, because anything can happen in World Wrestling Entertainment, right?

The WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig allows for new matches

Did you watch the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Everyone remembers it for the Beast Incarnate driving a tractor down the entrance and lifting the ring up in a monumental moment that had everyone talking. Well, the WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig vehicle helps you take that same energy into all matches.

This semi-truck features rolling wheels and 11 breakaway pieces that essentially become weapons for you to use during the matches. The design of the vehicle ensures that it’s compatible with the latest range of figurines (sold separately), so it won’t feel like there’s a size disproportion when the action figures are introduced. In fact, it’s been designed with the figures in mind. For example, the top of the truck is actually a launching pad for the wrestling figures to be catapulted from. Place the figure on the spot, press the engine block under the hood, and everyone becomes a high flyer like Rey Mysterio.

In many ways, the WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig feels like the sort of backstage area you’d encounter in a game like WWE 2K22. It’s ridiculous, outrageous, and all the fun you could want.

Introducing the Wrekkin’ Ball match

You heard about ladder matches? Well, how about a Wrekkin’ Ball match?! The WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig vehicle allows you to put the championship belt accessory inside the wrecking ball and hold it high up in the air for the superstars to compete for. However, unlike a ladder match, there’s a different threat and element to this match.

The crane rotates 360-degrees, so there’s always the opportunity to change the rules when the wrestler thinks they’ve finally touched the championship gold. Alternatively, just knock them off the top of the ladder when they get too close by swinging the wrecking ball.

The fun isn’t only limited to the ring

Much like the Slam ‘n Spin ATV and Slambulance, the WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig vehicle is another fantastic addition to the Wrekkin’ range. It takes the fun outside of the ring and creates new high stakes for the matches. Ultimately, it’s yet another important element to creating your own card and matches to rival WrestleMania.

Mattel’s WWE Wrekkin’ Rampage Rig is available at ToysRus and currently retails for R1,099.90.