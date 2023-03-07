It’s almost time for gamers to turn off their phones, grab their headphones, pour a litre of baby oil over their muscles, and play WWE 2K23. The latest instalment in 2K Sports’ wrestling series appears to have built on the winning formula of last year’s video game with an updated roster featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes and LA Knight, as well as the addition of the WarGames match type. Now, much like in the FIFA series, players want to know who the top dog in the game is.

The top wrestlers for now

In the lead-up to the release, WWE and 2K Sports have revealed the ratings of many of the playable characters. Do keep in mind, though, that someone like Bray Wyatt – who has been confirmed to appear in WWE 2K23 – hasn’t had his rating revealed yet. Additionally, DLC content will introduce new characters, so there is the possibility that certain positions could shift in the near future.

Nonetheless, let’s take a look at the top superstars in WWE 2K23:

10. Hulk Hogan – 94

9. Charlotte Flair – 94

8. John Cena – 94

7. Bianca Belair – 95

6. Undertaker – 95

5. The Rock – 96

4. Becky Lynch – 96

3. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – 96

2. Brock Lesnar – 97

And the highest-rated wrestler in WWE 2K23 is…

Roman Reigns with a whopping 99 out of 100. While there might be some debate among the fans if the Tribal Chief and leader of The Bloodline deserves a near-perfect score, there can be no denying Reigns is simply unstoppable in WWE right now.

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he has been undefeated for almost 1000 days, delivering one of the most iconic championship runs in pro wrestling history. From Brock Lesnar to John Cena, Reigns has crushed them all, as he has stayed the head of the table. There’s an air of invincibility to him at this moment in time, and he more than deserves to be presented as such in WWE 2K23.

The positions of other fan-favourite WWE superstars

Cody Rhodes — the man who will be attempting to take the title off Reigns at WrestleMania — is ranked at 91, while Edge, Triple H, and Randy Orton all sit at a formidable 93. Both Seth Freakin Rollins and Bobby Lashley have an almighty score of 92, while Bayley secures a dominant 91. Rhea Ripley stands out with an impressive 90, while her beau, “Prison Dom” Dominik Mysterio, only gets a 78. Everyone’s favourite underdog and former Uce, Sami Zayn, is graded at 84, while Austin Theory gets an 82.

When will WWE 2K23 be released?

It isn’t too long to go until the release date of WWE 2K23. The wrestling simulator will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on 17 March 2023. There are also different editions of the game and other pre-release offerings, so check that out as well.

Tell us, will you be buying WWE 2K23?