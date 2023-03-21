With the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the DCEU’s reboot closer than ever, fans are getting increasingly curious about who will be playing their favourite characters. One of the many characters up for discussion is none other than Green Lantern. Given that more than one Green Lantern is operating at one time in the comics (Hal Jordon, John Stewart, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, etc.), there is a wide selection of actors the new DC executives could choose from. The latest suggestion flying around the internet is Will Smith as the next Green Lantern in the DCU.

Midjourney A.I. Design

Anderson Luis Souza posted images of Will Smith as Green Lantern on Facebook, and they look great. Most of them see an unmasked Will Smith in green armour reminiscent of the design seen on John Stewart’s Green Lantern. While the black undersuit is a rough textured design, the green armour plating looks like it’s been decorated with glowing constellations.

A few designs feature what’s supposed to be the Green Lantern logo as a glowing piece in the centre of his chest, while others have the sections between the armour plating glowing with power. When masked, the design is less a mask and more a pair of glasses that wrap around his head and cause the insides of his ears to glow.

One version of the glasses is just pure glowing lines, while the other is a futuristic pair of goggles with luminous green accents that go up the sides of his face and forehead.

Which Green Lantern Could Will Smith Play?

While Will Smith could probably portray any of the Green Lanterns, there are two in particular that he would do brilliantly as.

Hal Jordon, the most well-known of the Green Lanterns, can come across as arrogant, cocky and sarcastic, but he’s one of the most loyal members of the Justice League (usually). He’s confident, kind, and a man without fear, making him one of the best candidates to wield a Green Lantern ring. He has incredible willpower and has been able to remain calm and rational even when in the most chaotic situations.

John Stewart, however, is the greatest Green Lantern ever introduced in the comics. Worlds Without A Justice League – Green Lantern #1 looks at John’s original origin story and his history as an architect. The comic explains that he was looking for the power of a Green Lantern ring before he knew what it was and could resist the limitations and three-dimensional spaces thanks to his creativity, surpassing even Hal Jordon.

Narrated by his mother, the comic states: “John’s special because he’s a builder. His mind has always pushed against the limitations that were set on him. Limitations of resources, or time… even the rules of three-dimensional space. But he’s not limited anymore.”

John has become so powerful that he became the Emerald Knight in the main DC universe, a character able to harness any and all cosmic forces.

Would Will Smith make a good Green Lantern?