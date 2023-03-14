Could Henry Cavill make a better Batman than Ben Affleck? Some fans certainly think so.

Batman is one of the most iconic characters in the DC comics and has had the most on-screen presence of any DC character. Since Batman was released in 1989, the character has appeared in multiple films and taken out much of his Rogues Gallery on his own or alongside one or two of his many sidekicks. The character has been reinterpreted several times by many different filmmakers and has gone through many different styles. While Tim Burton’s Batman carved out a niche for itself and other superhero films in Blockbuster, Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy boasted what superhero films could do regarding cinematography and storytelling. Most portrayals of Batman have been great so far, and now they are wondering what Henry Cavill could do with the character.

Fanart of Henry Cavill as Batman

The digital artist BFHDesign recently posted a piece of concept art with Cavill taking on the cowl of the Caped Crusader. Following rumours about the discussions between James Gunn and Henry Cavill. BFHDesign wrote, “So apparently James Gunn and Henry Cavill are discussing other roles Henry could potentially play in the DCU and I think he would make a great Batman.”

The art shows Cavill in a Batman look inspired by one of Alex Ross’s blue and grey suit designs and features the iconic whited-out eyes and a scowl permanently ingrained into the Batman mask. The piece makes a good argument for Cavill as Batman.

Discussion Between Henry Cavill and James Gunn

While Gunn informed fans that Cavill would not be returning to reprise his role as Superman, he’s made it clear that he is not opposed to working with the beloved actor in the future. Following rumours about Cavill playing Frankenstein, which proved to be false, Gunn revealed that the two were in discussion about potential characters that Cavill could take on:

“We just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Will James Gunn’s Batman Replace Robert Pattinson

With all the talk of rebooting the DCEU, some fans were worried that Robert Pattinson was being replaced as Batman. Fortunately for Battinson fans, the beloved actor will return to play his role in The Batman sequel, no matter the plans for the DCU moving forward.

Reeves’ Batman universe existed outside of Gunn’s DCU and will remain a separate entity known as the DC Elseworlds franchise. There are already several projects for the universe, including The Penguin series starring Colin Farrell.

James Gunn has been careful not to reveal details about his Batman or the roles he’s discussed with Cavill, so fans will be left in the dark until further notice. However, while we won’t see Cavill in the iconic red and blue suit anymore, we’re still excited to see which character he’ll play.

TL;DR Some DC fans have started calling for Henry Cavill to play Batman.

James Gunn has been discussing with Cavill, but no news about their conversation or Gunn’s Batman has been revealed.

Gunn’s new Batman won’t be replacing Robert Pattinson.

