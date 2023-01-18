Would it work better to have the remainder of the story told as a TV series on Disney+ or, even better, an Alita: Battle Angel anime adaptation?

There was much concern regarding James Cameron’s take on Alita: Battle Angel (2019). These were concerns of anime fans worldwide who were worried that the live-action adaptation would completely butcher the narrative. This is due to the countless other live-action anime or manga adaptations that Western producers and directors have ruined. An excellent example of this is the painful adaptation of Ghost in the Shell (2017) starring Scarlett Johansson. The problem wasn’t in the acting or directing but in the casting. While Johansson is a talented actress, casting her essentially would be whitewashing Motoko Kusanagi, as the heroine being Japanese is a plot point that is essential in the overall storyline. So naturally, the same concerns arose surrounding Cameron’s take on the Alita: Battle Angel story, but fans were pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

There are a few things to consider before deciding whether an Alita: Battle Angel TV series or anime adaptation is more plausible. First, is there enough source material for a 10 to 12-episode long series or anime, as the film is based on the novel by Yukito Kishiro (originally called Gunnm in Japanese)? Secondly, the series or anime would have to pick up where James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez, and Jon Landau left off in the 2019 film. Would the trio be willing to return to the character? And lastly, do fans want to see more of Alita?

Are There Other Anime Adaptations of the Graphic Novel?

Yes, an anime adaptation of the Gunnm graphic novel was released in 1993. However, at this point, Japanese animators preferred to adapt popular manga into original video animations (OVAs). This was to cut costs but boost production quality due to the shorter run time. Compared to a 12 to 24-episode long season, this would cost significantly less. This resulted in Alita: Battle Angel receiving a 54-minute-long OVA called Rusty Angel. It was based on the first volume of the manga. It then received another 1-hour long OVA called Tears Signs following the manga’s second volume.

Unfortunately, there was not a massive boost in sales in Japan, and the production companies decided to stop putting out OVAs altogether. In comparison, the OVAs were an enormous hit in Western countries, specifically the USA, hitting just below six digits in sales. This is where the fanbase for the manga and the characters were amassed initially. And based on the reception received over two decades ago, an Alita: Battle Angel anime would be a huge hit as there has been a steady gathering of anime fans and popularity surrounding anime in general since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Would There Be Enough Source Material For An Alita: Battle Angel Anime/Series?

The short answer is yes, there would be enough source material. The 2019 film only covers the first four volumes of the manga series, amounting to around 12 chapters worth of content. In comparison, there are six volumes to the original storyline. The narrative is continued in Battle Angel Alita: Last Order and Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle, which gives the manga nine volumes. This means five volumes are remaining that could perfectly fit into a 12-episode anime/tv series, with a runtime of around 20 minutes per episode.

Would The Team Who Made the 2019 Film Be Returning For the Series/Anime?

At the end of last year, producer Jon Landau gave a positive update to ComicBook.com in an interview regarding the Alita: Battle Angel film. He confirmed speaking to Robert Rodriguez regarding the prospect of a second film. He confirmed they were very proud of the first film and had more stories to tell with the main heroine’s character. Landau said:

“Alita is a movie that even now having recently like re-watched it for what we had, we’re really proud of that movie. And we think that there are more stories to tell with her character and that’s why we want to go back to it.”

This is a very promising prospect for film fans who have taken up the name of Alita Army for their fanbase.

Do Fans Want to See More of Alita: Battle Angel?

This is a very obvious one. Fans are looking forward to another instalment in Alita’s story. But will fans be happy with an Alita: Battle Angel TV series or an anime? If fans were presented with a series, Disney+ would be the perfect streaming platform to pick up the show. In comparison, Netflix or Crunchyroll would do well in picking up the Alita: Battle Angel anime. Either way, though, these platforms could lead to a smaller percentage of the fanbase watching it compared to the traction a film would gather.

But then again, looking at the hype around series such as Loki (2021) and WandaVision (2021) that broke away from standalone films to tell a longer story, it would not be crazy to think fans would enjoy a longer runtime with the beloved characters. Plus, both options provide more room for the story to be told in full, with more characters and plot points able to be incorporated into the runtime.

Would Alita: Battle Angel Work Better as an Anime or TV Series?

Due to the nature of the source material, it would be natural to opt for an Alita: Battle Angel anime adaptation. However, with the absolute hit, the live-action adaptation was with both anime and manga fans, and it would make sense for an Alita: Battle Angel TV series to be produced. This would work best as the film stayed true to the source material, and there is no reason for the group of filmmakers to stray from the source material in a TV series. In fact, there is more reason to stick to it. Following the massive hype around The Last of Us series’ accuracy in recreating the game’s heartbreaking narrative, it makes sense to go this route.

Furthermore, an already established world is built in the live-action adaptation that could be further fleshed out within a TV series—for example, exploring more of Zalem city. Another reason is that Rosa Salazar as Alita and Keean Johnson as Hugo are two faces now inseparable from these characters. Fans would love to see the talented cast reprise their roles for an Alita: Battle Angel TV series. So, in conclusion, it would work best as a tv series.

