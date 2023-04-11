The John Wick franchise was a massive hit with audiences worldwide when the first film was released. And as it stands, the series has seen its fair share of disabled characters, most of whom were assassins. For example, John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) brought us Ares (played by Ruby Rose), a mute assassin and secondary antagonist for the film. Now, with the recent release of the fourth film in the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) has introduced yet another character with an interesting disability. In this case, we get to see Donnie Yen as Caine, a blind assassin who proved to be a formidable opponent to John Wick in the last instalment. As such, the actor has expressed great interest in a spin-off film centred around Caine. So, what would that look like?

While yes, the John Wick franchise’s plot is great, and why many people got hooked on the film series, Donnie Yen might have a great idea. As fun as it was to see John taking on waves of assassins because Theon Greyjoy decided to kill his dog and steal his car, the series has now sadly ended. And, of course, something must fill the gap this fun action franchise has left in the hearts of many fans. A spin-off series or film about a blind assassin sounds like a great idea (if executed properly). And as it stands, many spin-offs for characters from the John Wick series have been greenlit; there is no reason why one for Donnie Yen’s character would be denied. So without further ado, let’s see how a Caine spin-off would work.

What Would the Plot of the Spin-Off Be About?

In a Variety interview with Donnie Yen, the actor expressed interest in a spin-off for the character he played in John Wick: Chapter 4, Caine. The character turned out to be an old friend of John’s but was forced into hunting his friend to protect his daughter. As such, Caine ended up being a secondary protagonist in the film. In terms of the plot for a spin-off, it would be interesting to see what Caine and John’s relationship looked like before the events of this film. And with the death of Keanu’s character in John Wick: Chapter 4, we can assume that this is the end of the film franchise. Of course, the spin-off could also mean we get to see more of Keanu Reeves and a less injured version of John Wick.

Furthermore, the spin-off could look at Caine’s family life and how he raises a daughter while being an assassin. In fact, another interesting angle would be how Caine is so good at what he does while being blind. Was he born blind, or did he lose his sight later? If so, was it during an epic fight or with an accidental injury? These would be some great insight into the character’s life and would no doubt hold up in terms of action.

What Are the Chances of a Spin-Off Being Greenlit?

Donnie Yen was asked a similar question in his interview with Variety, and the actor responded by saying there were always ‘talks’ in Hollywood. However, despite his great interest in working on a spin-off film, Donnie, unfortunately, has some scheduling issues. For one, the actor and his wife run a media company in China that can be assumed to take up a lot of their time. Therefore, if a film were to happen, it probably would not be anytime soon. However, audiences would love to see more of the universe explored even if they don’t get to see any more Keanu Reeves action sequences.

Would you like to see a Caine spin-off with Donnie Yen?