Discover the shocking revelation that Wonder Woman may have been half-Kryptonian in the DCEU! Could this change the way we see Diana Prince and her role in Zack Snyder’s DC universe?

In the world of comic book movies, many changes have been made to the origins of prominent superheroes and other characters. However, some changes have left some fans reeling and even resulted in bad reception of the film. And recently, Zack Snyder revealed a wild thought the group had concerning the background of a beloved DC comics character for the DCEU. And while this certainly would have made for an interesting turn of events, fans may not have been happy with this bizarre plot development. And while Snyder has some awesome film ideas, we must ask whether this was one of them.

As you have probably guessed by now, Zack Snyder revealed there were talks to have Wonder Woman be of Kryptonian descent. But, of course, this would only have been in the context of the DCEU and would undoubtedly have spiced things up. Prior to the release of Batman v. Superman (2016), rumours of this happening were floating around but were quickly shut down by the studio. Read ahead for the full breakdown of how this idea would have been executed.

How Would Wonder Woman’s Kryptonian Origin Have Been Incorporated?

At the Full Circle SnyderCon event that took place this past weekend, Snyder revealed this bizarre idea the writing team was flirting with. As we know, this did not make it to the big screen, but everyone is still curious about what this would look like. And the answer lies in the Old Gods of the universe. Snyder considered having all the Gods be of Kryptonian descent, such as Zeus and Ares. As the daughter of Zeus, this would have impacted Wonder Woman directly, making her a Kryptonian by descent.

Of course, this would have made for a great explanation of where the Gods came from in an established universe. This led to a further reveal which shocked everyone on the panel. Not only would the Gods be revealed as Kryptonians, but Ares was set to crash the Scout Ship and kill the crew. Supergirl was the one to have done this in the official Man of Steel storyline from the comics. Naturally, everyone was shocked at this crazy reveal.

What Did Zack Snyder Have to Say for Himself?

The filmmaker had much explaining to do upon revealing this information at the event. While Snyder’s explanation perfectly sums up his train of thought and where all this would lead, his ideas have some issues. But to summarise Snyder’s take on this plot line, he explained how he wanted to look at things from a more scientific standpoint. Yes, there has been a decent amount of mythology built up in their universe, but then the question of where the gods came from is brought up.

“…Where do gods come from? What is that about?” the filmmaker said, further stating that this was an idea they played around with quite a bit while putting the script together. As an Elseworld tale, this would have been a fantastic storyline. But throwing this into the DCEU canon may have been a disaster.

What do DC Fans Have to Say About This?

An account named “Sickness4” on Twitter posted a short clip from the SnyderCon event where Zack speaks on the topic. Surprisingly, fans did not completely hate the idea but did not love it. While many agreed it would have been a bad choice to add to the DCEU story, some people still were curious about what it would look like on screen if executed well. Others stated while it was a good idea in theory, it was better off left in the writing room than making it on screen. Finally, a few fans stated that Snyder was trying to pass off a fan’s online theory as his idea.

Would you have liked to see a Kryptonian Wonder Woman?