During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Halle Berry revealed a secret romantic relationship between her character and Hugh Jackman’s. As it turns out, Wolverine and Storm were secret lovers in the X-Men movies.

“Storm and Logan used to be lovers. It’s true. Storm and Logan had a thing. I joke in the movies, I’m like, ‘How come nobody’s loving on Storm.’ Like what’s wrong with Storm? Nobody is checking for Storm. So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up. When he really decided that Jean Grey was his [love]…that caused a problem…the having two girls at once thing, that didn’t work for…that doesn’t work for Storm.”

This may come as a shock to fans who have followed the X-Men franchise over the years but, apparently, a deleted scene from 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past proves Berry’s statement. It shows Logan (Hugh Jackman) giving Storm (Halle Berry) a farewell kiss before travelling back in time. Also, there’s that X2 scene where Mystique briefly transforms into Storm and attempts to seduce Wolverine.

Throughout the X-Men movies, there are many moments where the two characters share meaningful glances and engage in flirty banter. While these moments may seem innocent, they hint at a deeper connection between the two characters.

Need more proof? Here’s why Wolverine and Storm are secret lovers in the X-Men movies:

1. They’re very protective of each other. In X-Men: The Last Stand, Storm willing risks her life to save Wolverine when he’s captured. In X-Men: Apocalypse, he returns the favour. Wolverine shows his protective side when he shields Storm from harm during a battle.

2. While they have very different personalities, Wolverine and Storm bond over shared trauma in the X-Men franchise. Wolverine has a tortured past that includes experiments that turned him into a mutant, while Storm lost her parents as a child.

3. They were a couple in the comics too. Wolverine and Storm were shown as a couple in some of the X-Men comics. So it’s not hard to believe that they had a romantic relationship in the movies too.

Rewatching all the films, with this in mind, could be interesting. Just imagine how awful she must have felt while Logan made the moves on Jean Grey.

What do you think? Did you realise that Wolverine and Storme were secret lovers in the X-Men movies?