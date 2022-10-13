The hype is real! Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is about to change the DCEU forever. For DC Comics fans, this is the biggest event of the year. And here’s your chance to win IMAX tickets to an early fan screening of Black Adam.

What Critics are Saying on Social Media

“DC’s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters you’re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please!” – Erik Davis

“#BlackAdam is DC’s most action-packed film to date. It’s a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing!” – Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF

“Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam” – Scott Menzel

“#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately. When it moves, it’s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. It’s a bad-ass film.” – BD

What is Black Adam About?

Nearly 5 000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Based on Black Adam (characters) by DC.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Watch the trailer below.

When Does it Open in Cinemas?

Black Adam starts Friday the 21st of October, 2022. Ticket sales are now open.

About the Fan Screening of Black Adam

Date: Wednesday, 19 October

Time: 8pm

Venues: IMAX Cape Gate # 2 (Cape Town) + IMAX Mall of Africa # 7 (Johannesburg)

