Sony's The Woman King, an epic about an all-female army of African warriors, is already getting rave reviews from critics and audiences across the globe. Starring Oscar-winner Viola Davis, the film holds a 95% Critics Score and a 99% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What critics are saying.

A huge spectacle… African in nature but universal in its depiction of greed, suppression and tyranny. – DwightBrownInk.com

There is such muscularity, athleticism, and ballet [to the choreography]. It is just great. – FilmWeek (KPCC – NPR Los Angeles)

A rousing motion picture filled with well-choreographed battle scenes effectively folded into stories of human interest. – ReelViews

It’s a well-crafted big screen event movie that stands out from this year’s pack of blockbusters for its context, if not for its content. – Observer

This movie’s true strength is in what says about the importance of female power today. – Shadows on the Wall

It’s worth checking out for Davis’ performance alone, and the rest will hopefully garner enough attention to ensure it becomes the classic it deserves to be. – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

What is the film about?

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.

The film stars Viola Davis as Nanisca, Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, Lashana Lynch as Izogie, Sheila Atim as Amenza, and John Boyega as King Ghezo.

When does it open in cinemas?

The Woman King releases exclusively in cinemas on Friday the 30th of September, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale.

