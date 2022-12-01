Fans who loved the 1988 original film were super excited about the new Disney+ and Lucasfilm series adaptation of Willow …until they watched the premiere episode. The first two episodes of the new show are now available for streaming on the service. Now that the episodes are available, fans have started reacting to the show, and the general consensus is that it is terrible.

People Are Disappointed With Willow

The main problem that fans are having is that although it is a revival of the original IP, it needs to do the original film more justice. According to what many fans say, they need to appreciate how the story and dialogue have been written and feel that it takes away from the medieval fantasy genre of the series. “This is like a modern sitcom” seems to be what many of them are saying, along with the fact that the series just “does not feel like Willow.”

Another general consensus that fans seem to share is that they were surprised by how prevalent the queer romance in the show is. While representation is always important, people felt it was overbearing, and it seems to be a common thought with what Disney is putting out at the moment. Neither Willow nor their new LGBTQ Strange World animation was marketed as LGBTQ-dominated, and both seem to be bombing with the fans. We love to see representation in media, but when it takes over the story and dwarfs the actual themes of the series, fans aren’t impressed.

Even big-time fans of the original found it challenging to sit through the entire first episode, their childhood nostalgia not strong enough to get them through it. “Sadly, I think my childhood Willow nostalgia wore off a few episodes ago. While I enjoyed seeing Warwick Davis back in his Willow role, I think his whole mythical world kind of crashed around me as episodes kept dragging on…and on…and on.” – Raising Whasians on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The Rotten Tomatoes scores show what fans think right now, with the critics somewhat preferring the series more than fans, while fans are really not enjoying it. The Critic’s score is 84% (at the time of writing this). It has increased slightly, while the Audience score is constantly decreasing drastically, sitting at 37% (at the time of writing this).

This is almost exactly opposite to the scores for the original 1988 Willow. The critic score for the original is 53%, and the audience score of 79%, clearly showing that audiences much preferred the original. In addition, the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for the series best describe the opinion of the majority of people currently watching the series.

Unfortunately, good reviews for the series are few and far between. Still, it was best described by a critic from Rolling Stone as “A show that can’t decide exactly what it wants to be, nor who its intended audience is.”

It is really disappointing to see that such a well-loved IP is being revived in a way that fans can’t really get behind. Still, hopefully, the show will live long enough for the showrunner and writers to make some good changes for the second season, but only time will tell.

Val Kilmer Was Written Out Of The Series

The dark fantasy phenomenon Willow came out in 1988 and took the world by storm. Twenty-four years later, we are finally seeing a sequel in the Disney+ Willow TV series. Many of the actors who starred in the original movie returned for the series, alongside some new, young adult cast members. But, unfortunately, Val Kilmer won’t be returning to the show, and they had to write him out of the show at the last moment.

Willow TV series is coming out on Disney+ today, and showrunner Jonathan Kasdan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about last-minute decisions that had to be made. First, Val Kilmer had to be written out of the story. The show and Val Kilmer wanted him to reprise his role as Madmartigan. When they first got the greenlight, Kasdan went to see Kilmer about being a part of the new series.

He went to see Kilmer and said, “Listen, we’re doing this. And the whole world wants Madmartigan again,” Kilmer had responded at the time, “Not as much as I do.” But, unfortunately, when it came time for Kilmer to actually go and film his parts, because of the ongoing Covid pandemic and his health struggles, it was deemed that he couldn’t leave for the show.

The whole first season of the show had been created with the intent of having Kilmer appear, holding out hope until quite late in the production process. However, Kasdan realised close to the end that he needed to find a way to preserve the story they wanted to tell and leave the door open so that Kilmer could possibly return when his health permits it.

Val Kilmer has been battling throat cancer for the last seven years. It has really gotten in the way of his acting career. Finally, he reprised his role in Top Gun: Maverick. However, he had a relatively minor role in the movie. Even then, the production crew had to clarify Kilmer’s voice. Luckily he only had a few minutes on screen. Who knows how difficult it might have been for him if he had to stand in for the entire first season of Willow?

It would be an understatement to say that cancer is a difficult battle. With all the chemotherapy that Val Kilmer has had to go through since 2015, he definitely counts as an immunocompromised person. During this pandemic, it was almost impossible for him to be booked for anything. So despite how hard the studio tried to get him to be a part of the series, it is respectable that Kilmer has to think about his health first and foremost.

Are you sad to know that Val Kilmer won’t be a part of the first season of Disney+’s Willow series?