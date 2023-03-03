The Joker is Batman’s most iconic villain and one of the most terrifying creations to ever come out of DC comics. So far, every big screen iteration of Batman has had a Joker close at his heels, dealing mayhem around Gotham and just waiting for his arch-nemesis to come and get him. The two have become so synonymous with each other over the years that you can’t mention one without thinking about the other. Recently Willem Dafoe has expressed interest in playing an imposter of the iconic character, the Joker.

Dafoe’s Interest in the Joker

In March 2022, during an interview with GQ, it was one of the first times the Green Goblin actor first brought up his desire to play the Clown Prince of Crime’s imposter. “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker Imposter,” he said. “So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to e the Joker that isn’t the Joker… if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did.”

After hearing that Dafoe was interested in bringing a version of the Joker to life, even if he was set on playing an imposter, many fans were happy. The 67-year-old actor has been a Joker fan-cast favourite for many years. The garish grin, combined with his previous performances as characters with a bit of a mad streak, instantly convinced many DC fans that he would be the perfect person to don the purple suit and crowbar.

“I floated an idea a while ago, but it didn’t quite happen,” he said while talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “I though it would be cool for me to plan an imposter, like slipstreaming his thing,” DC fans have all seen just how well Joker responds to imposters, so if we do see Dafoe on the DC screen again, we can be sure that his ending with be an extremely brutal one.

Current Portrayal of Joker

After the reboot, DC will already have two versions of the character floating around (three if James Gunn decides that his Batman also needs a Joker).

Joaquin Phoenix’s version is the only one we’ve seen in action so far, and he’ll be back on the big screen alongside Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Fans are particularly excited to see him return after his Oscar-winning portrayal of the character in 2019.

While we didn’t see Barry Keoghan’s Joker much, we definitely heard him in The Batman. He’s expected to return for The Batman Part II, but there has been no news about whether the Joker will feature in the 2025 sequel. The actor said, “Obviously I’d love another crack. I’ve got a ton of back work done on him. If an opportunity does arise but, you know, they make the call, and I’ve got to respect that.”

Seeing Dafoe play an imposter Joker in either universe would be great, and given how dark we’ve seen both films get, fans can be sure that his character will have a very bloody ending, especially if he isn’t saved in time.

