Buckle up, everyone, the Snyderverse has got a bee in their bonnet again, and we all know that we narrowly averted World War III the last time this happened. We all know just how…enthusiastic… the Snyderverse can be. Over the years, they have been responsible for many a Twitter trend, such as demanding that Snyder be reinstated as director of Justice League. Their demands made the extended cut possible. The last call was for Warner Bros. Discovery (just Warner Bros. at the time) to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a war they eventually won, with the movie being released for viewing and still available for streaming on HBO. Now a new call to war has been started, wanting Justice League 2 to be continued on Netflix.

Justice League 2 on Netflix

There has been a recent call to arms by a fan, Jacob Torres, who posted a link to a video explaining a new movement to get Netflix to buy the rights to Zack Snyder’s Justice League so that he can continue the story through them. Surprisingly, Snyder took some interest in the video. Vero shows that he has even liked the post, meaning he is aware of his manic fanbase’s new push. It’s another question of whether he is on board with the push or merely supportive of his fans.

The new push demands that Netflix buy the intellectual property, which would require Warner Bros. Discovery to agree to sell it to Netflix in the first place. Further, Netflix would need to recruit Snyder to finish what he started, something he wouldn’t have any issue with doing.

After Warner Bros. Discovery parted ways with Snyder, they said they had no plan to work on anything with him again. It seemed Snyder had made peace with this fact. However, having moved on to work on Rebel Moon at Netflix, he appeared to have given up on his dream of Justice League. Now working at Netflix, this has spurred on the call for Netflix to be the ones that bring Justice League 2 to life.

Is it even possible?

Technically speaking? Anything is possible. On the other hand, things could be looking better when speaking of likelihood. It isn’t likely that the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, will suddenly sell the intellectual property to Justice League. Even before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, WBD had already disregarded Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The two co-CEOs have clarified that they are also shutting down the DCEU slowly, with Superman being the first to be rebooted.

With their 10-year-plan in place, it also doesn’t seem like Zaslav, or any other CEOs, are planning to make any big deals with Netflix or streaming companies other than the deal they already have with HBO. But as we know, with DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, anything is possible, and anything can change at the drop of a hat.

Anything is possible nowadays, although the chances could look better. There is enough demand for it to make all the effort worth it, but that might not be enough to convince Netflix to buy, let alone to persuade WBD to sell. So we will have to wait and see what happens.

Would you like to see Justice League 2 on Netflix?