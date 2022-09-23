After the finale of Game of Thrones, fans still had plenty of questions that went on unanswered and left a lot of them a little frustrated, but that frustration may be coming to an end. Though there are no official updates at this point, HBO may have accidentally confirmed that they have a Jon Snow TV show sequel in the works. As much as this was exciting news for fans of the character, a recent leak could destroy the hope that this sequel would be able to fix all the problems people had with the ending of Game of Thrones.

Questions Go Unanswered

While we have very little information about the sequel to Game of Thrones at this point, it is almost certain that it does in fact exist. Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has denied all knowledge about the show, stating, “The only thing I’ll say is that I know nothing about it” but fortunately for fans, there is another member of the project who is spilling the beans, however accidental It may be.

Daniel West, an executive producer (along with Kit Harington) for the miniseries Gunpowder, may have completely given away the existence of a sequel to Game of Thrones through an error on a credits page that was very quickly removed after it was spotted by a keen-eyed fan. Fans seem to have gone a little bit nuts over it. The error that blew things out of the water is the mentioning of a “limited series” that is “in development” at “HBO” and currently remains “untitled.”

There have been no exact confirmations that this is in fact the Jon Snow TV show sequel that everyone has been waiting for, but the speed at which the untitled project was removed has fans incredibly suspicious.

There is, however, worry that originates from the words “limited series”.

Limited Time, Limited Answers

The Game of Thrones finale had a lot to unpack. With all the chaos and drama that had unfolded and then tried to resolve itself, it was a bit of a struggle to answer all the questions that had been thrown at it, and while it did its best in the time that it was given, not every question was answered in the end and it left people understandably unsatisfied with the ending.

Fans are plenty excited at the chance to see Kit Harington bring Jon Snow to life once again, but they are not sure if the limited series will have enough time to tie up all the loose ends that were left by its predecessor, while also trying to tell a new story.

If the show does well enough there is a chance it could be given more time, or we might even get more miniseries about the few characters that managed to survive through the 8 seasons of Game of Thrones, which fans of characters like the Stark siblings would be extremely happy with. Plus, with recent comments from Emilia Clarke that it might not be the end of Daenerys Targaryen, especially if the right witches were reached, there could be a lot more in store for fans.

