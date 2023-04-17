With the new season of Superman & Lois finally airing, fans have been very excited about the plot. Naturally, curious fans have been scouring the internet, trying to find as much information regarding where things will conclude in the season finale. And fans have seen more than they have bargained for in the title of the last two episodes of the season. The penultimate episode of Superman & Lois has been titled “Injustice”, and the final episode “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger”, on IMDb. Of course, since those episodes are still weeks away, no descriptions are given. So, what does this mean for the series?

RELATED: Will Michael Cudlitz Do Lex Luthor Justice In Superman & Lois Season 3?

If you are a huge fan of the DC comics, then you would know that a title such as ‘Injustice’ implies fans are in for an emotional rollercoaster. As a prequel comic series to the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us, we see Superman descend into villainous territory following the death of his family. Of course, this also includes Lois Lane’s death which is a possible outcome when considering the current narrative of Superman & Lois.

What Happens in the Injustice: Gods Among Us Storyline?

The comic book takes place in the six years leading up to the video game’s events. It is divided into six parts, starting with ‘Year Zero’ and ending with ‘Year Five’, which is where the video game takes place. The narrative kicks off with the Joker using a powerful amulet to terrorize the members of the Justice Society. He does so by possessing them with the amulet’s power and then hurting them. When Superman successfully frees himself from the Joker’s possession with the help of Batman, the villain takes it as a personal challenge. From here, he does whatever he can to try and corrupt the caped hero, eventually leading to the death of a pregnant Lois Lane at the hands of Superman.

Grief-stricken and full of rage, Superman reveals himself to the public as Clark Kent upon addressing the United Nations. Unfortunately, things descend further into chaos as the hero forms the totalitarian One Earth Regime, splitting the Justice League. Batman retaliates by creating an insurgency out of the remaining Justice League members to try and stop Superman and One Earth. This is essentially how we end up at the beginning of the video game.

RELATED: Don’t Panic But Jordan Elsass Has Quit Superman & Lois

How Would This Narrative Be Incorporated into the Series?

Of course, the season 3 narrative of Superman & Lois does not particularly line up with the Injustice: Gods Among Us story arc. But then again, there are already established in the series that could lead to a similar outcome. For example, while Lois is not pregnant in the current story, she does have a rare form of breast cancer. Clark cannot do anything about it, with his Kryptonian technology proving useless against the disease plaguing his wife. If things continue down this path and Lois succumbs to cancer, we could see Superman becoming a grief-stricken hero.

While this would make sense, it can prove to be problematic. Superman becomes a villain in the comics after being tricked into murdering Lois. However, if she dies because of an illness, then that is a different story altogether. Plus, it is a superhero series, so seeing her succumb to something of this nature would be strange. This brings us to another theory: Lois being killed by one of Superman’s foes. This would spark enough hatred and anger to see him spiral down a villainous path, seeking to end all violence in the world.

For one, we see the return of Bizarro in the latest episode after it has been revealed that the DOD has held onto his corpse. While it makes sense for him to kill Lois, there is a much-anticipated villain we have all been holding our breaths to see. And that is none other than Lex Luthor. And what better way to make an entrance than coming in strong and taking out the people closest to Superman? As one of the hero’s arch nemeses, this would make the most sense regarding where the narrative is going.

RELATED: Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Has Never Seen A Superman Movie

TL;DR Fans have recently found the names of the final two episodes of Superman & Lois season 3; ‘Injustice’ and ‘What Kills You Makes You Stronger’.

This presents the possibility of the series adapting the Injustice: Gods Among Us story arc and killing off Lois Lane.

Do you think Lois Lane will survive season 3 of Superman & Lois?