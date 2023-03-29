Will Smith imagined as Walter White from Breaking Bad has taken the internet by storm. Check out the viral images that have everyone talking!

Breaking Bad took the world by storm when it was first released, so much so that it’s still a popular series today and received a prequel series (Better Call Saul) in 2015. The show is brilliantly done with top-tier performances from fantastic actors, plenty of tense danger and a sense of realism.

The series set the bar for many TV series and is widely considered the greatest ever created. However, Bryan Cranston’s performance as Walter White is by far the most memorable part of the series.

Khun Garry Walker decided to use Midjourney to merge Breaking Bad with Bad Boys, and the result turned a lot of heads.

Re-Casting Breaking Bad’s Characters

The A.I.-generated images of Will Smith as Walter White are fantastic. He looks a lot like the character and is shown off in various situations, including looking over newly formed meth, sitting in his classroom and in the middle of an action scene. We’ve seen Will Smith in enough action movies to know he can easily pull those moments off.

Martin Lawrence as Jesse Pinkman is a bit of an odd choice, but it still seems to work. While Lawrence is better known for his comedy roles, the Bad Boys franchise proved he is great in action movies and works well beside Will Smith.

Would the Swap Work?

While Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are both incredibly talented actors, re-creating a masterpiece is a challenging task. Bryan Cranston gave a fantastic performance as Walter White. He went from an incredibly frustrated, overqualified chemistry teacher who started making meth to provide for his family to one of the most successful and dangerous drug lords in American history who continues to make meth because of the power he feels.

Cranston did a brilliant job showing off the slow change and how it progressively made him more of a villain. He becomes less and less sympathetic over the course of the series and makes fans question who they should be rooting for.

Aaron Paul does just as fantastic a job with Jesse Pinkman, Walter White’s more moral partner. He respects women and doesn’t take kindly to people who mistreat children or use them for criminal activities. Jesse never enjoyed killing innocent people and was horrified by the level of brutality in the drug trade. His first murder changes him, and he blames Walter for everything he lost.

Neither Martin Lawrence nor Will Smith has played characters that quite reach the emotional complexity of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, but they could still do decent jobs with the characters. Moreover, both have the skills to bring the characters to life.

It’d be interesting to see someone else play the roles of some of the most iconic Breaking Bad characters.

Tell us, would you like to see Will Smith play Walter White in a Breaking Bad reboot?