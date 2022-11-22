We’ve seen it with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man and Hugh Jackman with Wolverine. After playing the part for so long, it is almost inconceivable for fans to see someone else could step into such a well-established role. One such part under discussion now is that of the legendary Tommy Oliver, a Power Ranger with an incredibly long legacy in the franchise. Since Jason David Frank’s tragic passing, Power Rangers fans have requested that the Green Ranger be retired rather than recast.

RELATED: The 5 Best & Strongest Power Rangers Ranked

Jason David Frank

Jason David Frank was an excellent actor and mixed martial artist who recently passed away at 49. The tragedy of his loss has devastated his family, friends, and fans of the franchise all around the world. There has been a non-stop outpouring of grief and support for the Frank family from the Power Rangers fandoms.

Frank created a legacy for himself after playing The Green Ranger, a stint meant to last only 14 episodes. However, his character was so incredibly popular that he remained a cast member for 124 episodes in total, stepping into the role of both Green Ranger and White Ranger. Jason David Frank continued to appear as his character Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, Turbo: Power Rangers Movie and many more.

To see his contributions to the franchise in more detail, check out our recent article: Celebrating Jason David Frank: His Best Movies & TV Shows

Requests From Fans

Since reports of the passing started to circulate, there have been thousands of messages from fans, friends, and family on all social media platforms. Since the initial shock of his passing has settled, fans have moved their attention towards preserving his legacy. There are calls for his character Tommy Oliver and the Green and White Rangers to be retired by the franchise.

One Reddit user had an incredible story about Frank, sharing that the star had come to him to offer to take photos together when they couldn’t afford the price of the autograph panel. “J.D.F. was constantly, just like Conroy, lived as Batman, breathed as being the Ranger and kept it going his entire career,” Reddit user corndogs1001 shared.

Miguel Rodriguez started the call for the retirement of Frank’s characters with “Grew up watching him. This guy was my hero growing up. R.I.P. to the GOAT! Power Rangers should retire the Green Ranger.” – Miguel Rodriguez @DudeKnowsSports.

Out of respect for Jason David Frank and all he contributed to the Power Rangers franchise, especially the Green Ranger, the characters may be retired instead of recast. Everyone is awaiting announcements regarding his character’s future and the currently still-running projects that Jason David Frank was a part of.

RELATED: Power Rangers: Why We Really Need A Lord Drakkon Movie

Tell us, do you think Hasbro should retire the Green Ranger in honour of Jason David Frank?