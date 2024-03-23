Summary:

"Parasyte: The Grey" is a live-action Korean horror series by Netflix based on a popular manga and anime, showing significant potential.

The trailer for the series is impressive, with the Korean horror drama style complementing the theme effectively.

Netflix has a history of mixed results with live-action adaptations of manga/anime.

Netflix is turning another great manga and anime into a live-action Korean horror series on their streaming service, and it has some serious potential. The trailer looks excellent, and the theme works amazingly with the Korean horror drama style. Still, Netflix has tried this before, and the results have sometimes been better. Will Parasyte: The Grey be another failed attempt at a live-action adaptation of a manga/anime, or has Netflix finally cracked the code?

Parasyte / Kiseijū

As most gorgeous anime do, Parasyte started as a manga first published in 1989. The Japanese sci-fi horror manga was written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki and had a promising run, being published from 1989 to 1994. Regarding manga publication, Parasyte was one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with more than 25 million copies in circulation by August 2022.

The manga centres on a 17-year-old high school student named Shinichi Izumi and how he has been infected by a tiny worm-like alien, part of a parasitic race that has seemingly launched a secret invasion on Japan overnight. The parasites aim to take over their hosts completely by crawling into their ears or noses. Still, the one that infects Shinichi misses its chance to do that and ends up burrowing into his right hand to prevent Shinichi from killing it.

Instead of becoming a complete parasite, Shinichi is slightly enhanced by the parasite but retains control of most of his body, except for his right hand, which “Migi” (Japanese word for right) controls. This creates an interesting problem where Shinichi is neither a parasite nor a human, and Migi is seen as a failure for not properly infecting its host. Outcast from both the human and parasite world, the two work together to survive.

Despite being 35 years old at this point, Parasyte is still a well-loved sci-fi horror concept. It has been adapted to live-action films (to minimal success) and a very successful anime series.

Parasyte: The Maxim and Movies

Beginning in October 2014, the anime adaptation of Parasyte, Parasyte: The Maxim, began its reign. It told the story of Shinichi Izumi. It was so popular that more people have likely seen the anime than read the manga, and I know the same is true for me.

Shinichi’s anime version became the face of the franchise and the most recognisable character within the Parasyte concept, receiving an 8.3-star rating on IMDb and a 91% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The same year, the concept was adapted into a movie in two parts, Parasyte: Part 1 in 2014 and Parasyte: Part 2 the following year. While the movies didn’t get nearly as hype as the anime, receiving a relatively reasonable 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (even though the second movie has no rating) and an average star rating of 6.65 across both movies on IMDb. The movies once again repeated the story of Shinichi and a few of the other unique characters in the anime and the manga.

Parasyte: The Grey

A new adaptation of Parasyte is coming to town. This time, it will be a live-action Korean horror series created by Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae and starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun.

Netflix released a trailer for Parasyte: The Grey on YouTube on March 20th and honestly, my first thought is that it looks beautiful. Instead of focusing on Shinichi, the series follows a female protagonist who has been infected in much the same way as Shinichi after she was involved in a car accident. From what the trailer shows, the main protagonist, while infected, has control of herself and still retains most of her faculties and her personality, unlike many of those who have become hosts to these alien parasites.

Once again, humanity must rise to the occasion and combat the growing threat of these parasites that have taken over human hosts, but this time in Korea rather than Japan. It’s interesting to see the story transposed onto a Korean setting rather than a Japanese one and to see a female protagonist driving it this time.

With pretty gorgeous effects, great action moments, and the Korean tendency to tell a fantastic story within their dramas and horrors, I’m hoping this adaptation does justice to the source material and is a success, but only time will tell.

Parasyte: The Grey is arriving on Netflix on April 5th, 2024.