Superman & Lois will finally bring the iconic Superman and Lex Luthor face-to-face in season 3, with Michael Cudlitz taking the role of the iconic villain!

RELATED: Don’t Panic But Jordan Elsass Has Quit Superman & Lois

One of Superman’s greatest foes has been the billionaire Lex Luthor for decades. And every adaptation of the famous DC Comics has seen the popular villain portrayed at least once. Just as there are different versions of our DC heroes, such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, there are variants of the other DC villains.

We have seen Jesse Eisenberg’s version of Lex Luther from Zack Snyder’s DCEU, Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor in Smallville, Kevin Spacey’s Lex Luthor in Superman Returns (2006), and finally, Jon Cryer’s Lex Luther from Supergirl and the Arrowverse. And with the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois, it has been confirmed that the villain will finally debut in the show. And because Jon Cryer’s version of the villain has been confirmed to be part of the Arrowverse, fans have been wondering who would play Lex in Superman & Lois. It has not just been a matter of who but also a matter of when he will be appearing.

That is, until now, when EW revealed a first-look image of The Walking Dead star, Michael Cudlitz as the iconic villain, Lex Luthor. This has raised some questions, such as when he will be appearing. Will he be this season’s big bad? And will the actor do the character justice?

RELATED: Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Has Never Seen A Superman Movie

Michael Cudlitz On His Portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman & Lois Season 3:

In an interview with Michael, EW managed to find out his thoughts on the iconic character. First, the actor explained how great his experience has been working with the crew and cast of Superman & Lois. He spoke highly of the showrunners, Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher, and mentioned the warm welcome he received from the cast members, such as Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Michael also expanded on his excitement about revealing the third season to fans and simultaneously showing them how much fun the entire team had in production. Regarding Lex Luthor as a character, the actor stated:

“Personally, I’ve always felt Lex was just misunderstood.”

Furthermore, it has yet to be confirmed when he will appear in the upcoming season. So far, all that has been confirmed is that Michael will be playing the character and that Lex Luthor will appear in the third season.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Superman & Lois Is Better Than WandaVision

Will Michael Cudlitz Make for A Good Version of Lex Luthor?

To answer this question, one must look at the other titles that the actor has under his belt. Having done a fantastic job as Texan crime lord Jed in Red Stone (2021), there is no doubt that he is undoubtedly capable of portraying the villain to a realistic degree. Another way to gauge this is to look at other portrayals of the villain by other actors. For example, both Cryer and Eisenberg play the clean-shaven, rich, suit-wearing version of the villain. In comparison, Michael’s first look image as Luthor shows him wearing some form of jumpsuit with more facial hair than we have seen on the antagonist.

Naturally, this raises the question of what version of Lex the actor will portray. This version is described as a “brutal psychopath”, and the longer facial hair could imply he is an older version of the villain we once knew. Since Superman & Lois is set further along in the hero’s timeline, this makes sense. It has also been confirmed that Michael’s Lex Luthor will have links to the underbelly of the criminal world and will be a well-known figure within it. His first-look attire further confirms this and places an even more significant gap between the versions portrayed by Eisenberg and Cryer.

RELATED: Superman & Lois Season 3 – What We Know So Far

TL;DR EW has released a first-look image of Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor in the upcoming third season of Superman & Lois.

The actor has expressed how great the experience has been working with the cast and crew of the series.

The image reveals a version of Lex Luthor not seen before, with long facial hair and more casual attire, further confirming his role in the criminal underworld.

Will Michael Cudlitz make a good Lex Luthor?