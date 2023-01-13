If the DCU is going to separate itself from the DCEU, DC will have to make big changes — like introducing Jon Kent as Superman’s son.

Following the recent announcement that the DCU would have a soft reboot with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the directors’ seats, it is only natural that so many DC comic book fans would be speculating on which characters they should bring into the new universe. And while fans were very upset about Henry Cavill’s departure from his role as Superman, there has been a newfound excitement at the prospect of who will be cast as the next red-caped hero. And this was following confirmation from Gunn and Safran that they would be starting their new DC slate with another Superman movie. And although the premise of this is redundant, it does bring along with it some great possibilities in terms of plot and potential characters from the comics that can finally be introduced. One such character is Jonathan “Jon” Kent, and introducing him could be a definitive decision for Warner Bros and the DCU.

For people unfamiliar with the name, you may wonder who Jon Kent is and why he would significantly impact the universe. Simply put, he is the son of Superman and Lois Lane and serves as Superboy (or a replacement for Superman). There is also the prospect of Conner Kent, a clone of Superman. And both these characters’ introductions could send the narrative of the new Superman movie in a different direction.

What Do We Know About The New Superman Film’s Plot So Far?

So far, Gunn has only revealed that he is working on a script for a new Superman film and that it will not be another origin story. And while that does not give much away, the rebooted DCU might not go in the direction everyone expects it to. Furthermore, Gunn stated that the film will take place in Metropolis and focus on Clark Kent, who was still a reporter working for the Daily Planet. The most crucial factor here is the emphasis on Kent’s age, as he is only in his early twenties in the comics.

Furthermore, Gunn has yet to reveal what the film’s storyline will be or who the film’s main antagonist is. Audiences have yet to receive a confirmation on whom Gunn wants to play this younger version of Superman, hence why there is room for speculation and fans to wonder if Gunn would be introducing a new character, such as Superman’s son, Jon Kent.

But Why Superman’s Son?

Well, firstly, there is the little fact that not a single soul outside of fans of the comic books knows Jon Kent’s origin story. In comparison, Clark Kent’s origin story has been told numerous times and is common knowledge to many avid tv watchers at this rate. There would be an excellent opportunity for Gunn here wherein he could surprise fans by presenting them with a new take on the caped hero’s story. Instead of giving everyone Clark, he instead surprises them with Jon.

Secondly, this solves Gunn’s issue of starting the universe from scratch. If audiences sit in the cinema and see a new variant of Superman further down the timeline, an already-established universe comes along with it. This means that there are nostalgic characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman, and Aquaman, but the overall plot would follow the new generation of superheroes.

And finally, this new generation of heroes will not only be led by Jon Kent but also by Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne and the best friend of Jon. This would be an exciting turn of events for fans as they will be getting a glimpse into an interconnected universe, seeing their favourite characters on screen, and a fresh new story that has not been told on the big screen.

Unfortunately, there has been no further confirmation from Gunn on which characters will be introduced into the rebooted DCU.

