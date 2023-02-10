After Game of Thrones, Euphoria was the second most-watched show on HBO, with an average of 16.3 million viewers tuning in per episode of season 2. And following the end of last year’s second season, fans have been desperate to find out if there will be a third season. The show follows the story of Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a high school student residing in the fictional town of East Highland, California. She is a struggling drug addict, while the rest of her friend group deals with their issues surrounding love, money, social media, and body image. The show has, understandably, garnered a massive fanbase since it first aired, and now fans want more. So, will Euphoria be receiving a season 3?

Fans of the show will be happy to find that a third season for Euphoria was confirmed while the second season was airing. This means that fans will be able to see more of their favourite characters, even if the next season is still a while away. And after the last season’s shocking ending, audiences are curious about where they will be going with the story. So here is everything we know about the upcoming season of Euphoria.

When Will Season 3 of Euphoria Be Released?

Via an Instagram post shared on 4 February 2023, it was announced that Euphoria had been renewed for a third season. The post included a short clip that gave fans hope that this was not the end of the group’s story. Further than that, Collider reported through Production Weekly that HBO would begin filming within this month (February). This means that fans could see a new season sooner rather than later. However, Zendaya let it slip that it would be a while before fans would see the gang back together on screen again.

This was further confirmed by Donni Davy, the head of the Makeup Department, who stated that the filming of one episode took around one month to complete. So, if the next season is the same length as the previous two, then filming would wrap around November. Some fans have been speculating that the third season could air as soon as the second half of 2023. But it is important to note that even if the show wraps filming this year, it still must go into post-production. So, a more realistic date for its release would be in the first half of 2024.

No official poster has been released for the third season, and neither has there been any word of a trailer. However, it is most probable that these will both be released within the next few months.

Which Cast Members Will Be Returning?

Zendaya has already confirmed that she will return as Rue Bennett for the third season. This followed many rumours and theories from fans who believed that Rue’s character would be killed off at the end of the last season. Luckily for fans, this is not the case, as it would be pretty difficult to kill off the titular character of the show when a new season is on the horizon. The other prominent cast members will also reprise their roles in the next season. This includes:

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Jacob Elardi as Nate

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Algee Smith as Chris

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Unfortunately, Barbie Ferreira, who played fan-favourite Kat for two seasons in Euphoria, will not return for the third season. There has been no confirmation on whether her character will be written from the show or whether a different actress will take the role. Although it would not be the end of the world if a different actress took over for Barbie, it is still difficult to picture someone else doing the character justice. Fans have also speculated that Barbie was leaving the cast because of a rivalry between herself and the show creator, Sam Levinson. However, the actress cleared this up in an interview, stating that rumours tend to be exaggerated for media purposes. Ferreira confirmed that the two only bumped heads a few times over mundane things, and it certainly was not as big as people have blown it up to be.

In a different interview, Sydney Sweeney shared her thoughts on what she thought Cassie’s fate was in season two. She admitted that she thought her character would be killed off upon reading the script for the last season. This was for the particular scene wherein she was driving with Nate and had her torso halfway out of the car’s window. Sydney shared that she was ‘quite bummed’ as this seemed like a tragic moment. However, it was later just an innocent moment, showing Cassie enjoying herself. However, these feelings must stem from somewhere, and perhaps this might be her fate in the next season.

Further cast members fans want to see return include Colman Domingo, who played the wise Ali in the series. It seems that he will be reprising his role in the series too, and hopefully, his story will be further explored in the next season. Zendaya also mentioned Tom Holland‘s interest in the show, stating that he wants a more significant role following a potential cameo being discussed with Sam Levinson.

What Will the Plot Be?

To do a quick recap of the events that occurred at the end of season 2, it included a big fight between Maddie and Cassie on stage during Lexi’s Our Life play. This followed Cassie’s breakdown regarding the events of the play and her ongoing affair with Cassie’s ex, Nate. The two saw a massive fallout, which will probably be explored further next season. Although there is a good chance of the best friends rekindling their friendship, Sydney Sweeney may have hinted at an even bigger feud between the girls.

Sweeney mentioned that Cassie saw a darker side to her character as season two of Euphoria reached its close. One specific line from the past season is what she focused on: Cassie stated that she was ‘crazier than Maddy’. The actress then explained that there is a good chance Cassie will enter a darker era, all in the name of love. The character may explore where this will lead her and whether this could be the demise of her character that Sweeney was expecting as early as season 2.

Then there was Nate and Cal’s conclusion to their story. Nate decided to call the cops on his father, exposing all the intimate relations that he had recorded. Luckily, this excludes Jules’ tape, which Nate returned to her earlier in the season. However, it raises the question of where this will lead for Nate’s character in the next season after he also had a mini breakdown during Lexi’s play. Furthermore, Cal’s relationship and feelings for Derek became a prominent plot point in season two. Will this be another aspect of the story that will be explored? And how will this work if Cal finds himself behind bars?

Finally, Fezco and Ashtray’s tragic ending had fans shocked to the core. A large part of the final episode’s climax was the police raiding the gentle drug dealer’s house. This followed Custer (Faye’s boyfriend), revealing Mouse’s murder to the police. Then, in a heartbreaking sequence, as Fez was getting ready to see Lexi’s play, the police burst into the house where Ashtray holed himself in the bathroom, opening fire. Despite Fez trying to stop the SWAT team from opening fire and trying to take the blame off the child, the police showed no mercy and fired on Ashtray.

Angus Cloud opened up on what he thought season 3 held in store for the character, stating that while he would be reprising his role as Fezco, he did not know what to expect for the upcoming plot. Fans are also curious about what Lexi’s reaction will be upon finding out about Fez’s fate following their blooming romance. Colman Domingo also commented on the third season, stating that he and Sam Levinson sat down and discussed where season three would take everyone. He shared that he did not know what Levinson had planned, but he confirmed that the show creator would take ‘big swings’ with the story and cast. Whether this is a good or a bad thing, only time will be able to tell.

Are you excited about Euphoria season 3?