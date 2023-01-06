Now that Jason Momoa will no longer be playing Aquaman in the DCU, fans are requesting that Alan Ritchson returns to the role.

James Gunn’s DC Universe is stirring things up with a Warner Bros. Discovery. Now that it has been confirmed that Henry Cavill won’t be returning as Superman, despite the announcement they had made before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, anything could happen in the DC Universe. The pair are looking for a younger actor to play a version of Superman that we have never seen before, as he establishes himself as a hero and starts to work at the Daily Planet. Does this mean they will also look for younger versions of the other heroes to follow suit?

Alan Ritchson Would Be Perfect for Aquaman

Many of us grew up watching Smallville, with the young and dashing Tom Welling playing Clark Kent as he discovers his powers and learns to be a superhero, ending with his move to Metropolis and the story we know about him being a reporter at the Daily Planet. During the series, many other characters from the DC Universe made a brief appearance, such as Supergirl, Kara Zor-El; Green Arrow, aka Oliver Queen; the Flash, aka Barry Allen; and even Cyborg, aka Victor Stone.

One of the sweetest superheroes that appeared in the series was none other than Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. Alan Ritchson stood in as Aquaman, a young man with the power of Atlantis behind him, an intense sense of justice for marine life, and the ability to control water and breathe underwater. Alan Ritchson’s portrayal of Aquaman differed from how Jason Momoa played him, as his character was much younger.

Although older now, Alan Ritchson could still play Aquaman in James Gunn’s new universe if the co-CEOs of DC Studios attempt to completely break away from the old DCEU. I’m not the only one who thinks so, as many fans are offering his name as a suggestion for who should be next to play the King of Atlantis.

Multiple social media posts have harkened back to Ritchson’s days in Smallville, and the handsome and well-built actor is young enough to convincingly play the character. “I know Alan played Arthur Curry in Smallville but with this new James Gunn’s DC films coming out. How would you feel if he came back and played Aquaman on the big screen? I’ll go watch it. I thought he did a great job as Arthur, aka Aquaman. I’m not saying let’s bring Smallville to the big screen. I’m saying he already played it, so why not let him do it for the big screen?”

Considering the way that he left an impression that was truer to the character in the comics, with innocence and a love for not only humanity but also the marine world and the Atlantians, it would be amazing to see this actor back in the saddle of a more positive portrayal of Aquaman that might fit into a younger universe, something that it looks like Gunn is heading for.

Actors Being Booted

Everyone’s favourite Man of Steel is one of many who have possibly been booted from the DC Universe as of late. Gunn and Safran, as the new co-heads of DC Studios, are effectively trying to put an end to the DC Extended Universe that Zack Snyder started. After the controversies that followed Zack Snyder and his DCEU, it isn’t surprising that Gunn and Safran would want to make a clean break from the creative universe that came before them.

Along with the former The Witcher actor, there have been no signs of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman returning for her proposed third movie. The movie has come to a complete halt for all intents and purposes. A few rumours were going around at one point that the director was the reason the film wasn’t moving forward at this point. Still, these rumours were quickly put to rest when the director took to Twitter to explain that this wasn’t the case. With Gunn and Safran changing the plans of the whole DC Universe, and their 10-year plan, it seems that Wonder Woman just doesn’t factor into it right now.

Another Zack Snyder’s Justice League member that has not been seen since the movie is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. There is also no surprise on this front because Fisher was thickly embroiled in the arguments that Snyder had at the time to get them to let him release his version of Justice League after another director had taken over and ‘ruined’ it, according to him and many fans. Of course, Fisher was only involved in the DC Universe because of Snyder, so his loyalty made sense, but his belief may have prevented him from having any future opportunities with the film production company.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom may also be his last venture as the character. There have been several reports that once the current slate of movies is released, many of these actors will find that their contracts will be terminated. After the lukewarm reception of Black Adam and the controversies with Dwayne Johnson releasing financial statements, the wrestler-turned-actor will probably find himself in the same boat as the Aquaman actor.

Although the actor’s versions of the characters may not be a part of the DC Universe anymore, they will forever remain a part of their IP, meaning they will be looking for new actors to fill the roles in the future. There are already a lot of unique options available. As it is, with Gunn looking for a younger version of Superman, does this mean they might be looking for younger versions of the rest of the Justice League?

James Gunn and Peter Safran have an entire universe to create and play with. The director turned CEO has always had brilliant ideas for the superhero world. Whatever comes out of them is sure to be an enjoyable experience. If they are looking for new actors to fill the roster, they need look no further than Alan Ritchson to reprise his role as Aquaman.

