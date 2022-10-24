Most House of the Dragon fans have been leaning more toward Daemyra (otherwise known as Team Black). After Alicent’s betrayal and the actions of the Hand of the King, there has been little love left for House Hightower and Team Green. This dislike for Team Green has led to some fans turning a blind eye to the actions of their favourite characters, and fully supporting every decision they make no matter what the repercussions might be. Let’s take a look at the poor decisions made by Team Black, shall we?

Viserys

His Marriage to Alicent Hightower

This is where most, if not all the problems of House Targaryen, began. Not only does his choice strain his relationship with his daughter, but it also inevitably leads to the unfortunate ending of House Targaryen and their dragons in the most brutal and bloody way possible.

When their marriage begins to fall apart later on in the series fans wonder why he even chose to marry her in the first place.

He Re-appointed Otto Hightower as Hand of the King

This reveals a poor judge of character on Viserys’ part. After dismissing Otto for his manipulative ways and being overly ambitious it’s a bit strange that he would be re-instated as Hand of the King. This paints Viserys’ as a wilfully ignorant character. If Otto’s return is a result of Alicent convincing Viserys to go back on his word, it further speaks of his poor decision to marry Alicent.

He’s Neglectful of any of His Children that Aren’t Rhaenyra

Viserys very clearly favoured his oldest daughter and it caused animosity to grow between her and her siblings. He should understand the importance of a strong bond between siblings, more than anyone, yet he chooses to neglect his kids and lets his house fall apart. Any attempt to try and fix the broken bonds fails miserably and the family is left divided.

Daemon

Seduces his Niece

All Daemon wants is the crown and he decides the easiest way to do it, is through his niece after she is named heir to the Iron Throne. It is uncomfortable to watch and though he can’t bring himself to follow through with his plan to ruin Rhaenyra, it does not negate the fact that he was successful in seducing her which led to rumours about them flying around the kingdom. And so Daemyra was born.

Rhaenyra

Lying About her Children’s Parentage

Rhaenyra lying to everyone, including her own sons and father, about the true parentage of her children to secure her claim to the throne completely destabilizes the way the kingdom has always run and makes it impossible for Viserys to legitimize her sons.

It’s a selfish decision that leads to unnecessary amounts of havoc and the unfortunate death of Harwin Strong.

The Green has made some very bad decisions, but they do not erase the equally bad decisions made by Team Black.

Who are you rooting for in the civil war of House Targaryen, Team Black (Team Daemyra) or Team Green?