Despite their popularity, Thor and Ant-Man are unlikely to receive more standalone films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s why.

After the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to a climax with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), there seems to be a decline in the quality of films being put out. There has been much talk of films for significant MCU characters to be released after the ending of Marvel’s Phase 4. However, it can be argued that before these two large films were released, the MCU was still in huge favour with Marvel fans. Films such as Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) were huge hits for their take on the characters alongside the well-executed comedic aspects. Other characters such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man all saw some amazing sequel films.

But then Phase 4 ended, and the large hype around the MCU also seemed to die out. Huge titular characters such as Iron Man and Captain America were killed off. In addition, the actors who have played these characters for over a decade left the MCU, which did not leave a great taste in fans’ mouths. However, Marvel fans are ever the optimists, as this meant there was room for the comic books to be more deeply explored. And what Disney delivered was some very questionable films that have meant some of our favourite Marvel characters, such as Thor and Ant-Man, will not be returning to our screens again.

Which Characters Likely Won’t See More Sequels

This one should be obvious to most fans that have seen Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Unfortunately, while the ratings for these films are decent, they did not go over well with fans of the universe. The fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, was extremely disappointing. It took a character that fans loved and turned him into a walking joke. As a result, the film now stands as one of the worst-rated MCU films to date. Although, this is no fault of the cast, but rather the screenwriters and directors who thought fixating on the comedic aspects of Thor: Ragnarok was an intelligent idea.

In the case of the latest Ant-Man film, it currently stands as the lowest-rated MCU film in…well…ever. Come on, guys! That’s DC‘s job! And the reason for this is none other than the fact that the film was incredibly boring. The first two Ant-Man films saw the hero and his sidekick involved in hilarious situations, kicking up the comedy while still keeping a serious tone to the film. The latest film just threw all that away, and now, Kang the Conqueror is the only great part. But, again, this is by no means the cast’s fault, but rather the people behind the scenes making questionable decisions. So, it is safe to say Thor and Ant-Man are probably out for the count.

Why Will Ant-Man and Thor Not be Receiving Sequels?

With how badly these films failed, it is only logical that Disney would not waste their time and energy to make more sequels. Unfortunately, the chances of people wanting to go watch another sequel film out of their own free will are slim. As characters who were previously adored by fans, none of them wants to see just how much worse Disney can mess up their arcs. So, although it is yet to be confirmed, there are very good chances that neither will be seeing our screens in their own films again. What worked before does not work anymore, and perhaps it’s time for Disney and Marvel to change their game plan.

If these characters are to receive sequels, then it is only fair that Marvel and Disney do their characters justice. Unfortunately, although it may be harsh to say, these last few films have been disrespectful to fans and the source material. Do better, guys.

